Bhujia is one of the most beloved snacks in India. Its spicy flavour and crispy texture make it super addictive. We love bingeing on it with our evening chai or at night when hunger pangs kick in (hostellers would definitely relate to this). Apart from being enjoyed as a standalone snack, it can also be added to sandwiches and dishes like poha. The crispiness it adds to them is just irresistible. Now, you must have tried poha with bhujia as a topping. However, have you ever tried one in which the poha itself is made with bhujia? Sounds surprising? Well, then here's a recipe that you should not miss trying: bhujia ka poha. This unique dish is unlike any you've had before and will amp up your evening snack sessions.

What Makes Bhujia Ka Poha So Special?

Bhujia ka poha is a unique dish that will leave you asking for more. It is made with bhujia, milk, sugar, spices, ginger, and green chillies. It offers a blend of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavours. The dish also consists of curry leaves, coconut, and coriander leaves, which give it a distinct taste and delightful aroma. It's a recipe that will be a hit among kids and adults alike. You can enjoy it as an evening snack with chai or coffee or whenever hunger pangs arrive.

What To Serve With Bhujia Ka Poha?

Bhujia ka poha tastes good as is. But if you wish to pair it with an accompaniment, opt for spicy pudina chutney. It's best to make it fresh at home for maximum flavour. If you have a low tolerance for spice, tomato ketchup would work equally well. Avoid pairing this poha with yoghurt, as it won't taste the best.

Bhujia Ka Poha Recipe | How To Make Bhujia Ka Poha

Bhujia ka poha is an easy-to-make recipe at home. It was shared by an Instagram page that goes by the handle @diningwithdhoot. To begin with, soak the bhujia with milk and a bit of sugar in a large bowl. Keep it aside for at least 20 to 30 minutes. Now, heat oil in a pan and add rai, hing, and curry leaves. Saute well and add chopped ginger, green chillies, red chilli powder, and haldi. Mix well and then add in the soaked bhujia. After this, add a bit of lemon juice, sugar, grated coconut, and fresh coriander leaves. Give the mixture a nice mix and serve immediately. Your bhujia ka poha is ready to be savoured.

It looks quite delicious, right? Give this unique bhujia ka poha recipe a try and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.