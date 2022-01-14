Bipasha Basu has time and again proved her mettle as a brilliant actor, model, and fitness icon in the past. But, did you know that the actor's cooking prowess is not far behind when it comes to naming her many talents? Bipasha, who is lovingly called bonnie by her husband and family, has by now given ample examples of what an exceptional cook she is, and Karan Singh Grover is here to testify. Recently, Bipasha treated Karan to a delicious soupy and warm dish that has been all the rage with foodies worldwide. Let us give you a hint - it is from Japanese cuisine, is a regular appearance in all types of K-dramas, and is slowly taking over our obsession with instant noodles. Guessed it yet? It is none other than a bowl of ramen! And going by Karan's expression, we are sure it was deliciousness personified!











Bipasha reposted Karan Singh Grover's story where he can be seen slurping his delicious treat. The bowl of ramen looks like the perfect treat to have on these chilly winter days. It is topped with eggs, bok choy, baby corn, and some meaty chunks and was made with flat rice noodles. Bipasha can be heard asking Karan "How's your ramen today; did I do justice?" to which Karan replies, "Very yummy." Karan even thanks Bipasha by saying "Arigato Gozaimasu" which means 'Thank you' in Japanese. Karan had posted the video on his profile captioning it "It's ramen eating time, thank you honey" with the hashtag #chefbonnieisdeli.





Look at the delicious ramen pictures here:

Karan Singh Grover is enjoyign his bowl of ramen noodles

The ramen noodles were topped with eggs, bok choy, baby corn, and meat

Craving ramen? Try this recipe at home to make delicious and soothing chicken ramen at home.





Well, the ramen wasn't the only thing waiting for Bipasha and Karan; just a couple of hours later, Bipasha was yet again treated by another one of her mother's birthday special treats. Bipasha's parents got her payesh, which is a delicious Bengali-style kheer. Both her parents were present to give her the kheer and blessings. Bipasha shared the clips captioning them, "Mommy's famous birthday payesh and my pranam." Look at the pictures here:

Bipasha was treated to Bengali payesh later Both of Bipasha's parents were present

Bipasha rang in her 43rd birthday on the 7th of January and her birthday treats haven't stopped since. From a fun-filled birthday with three very special cakes, to her mother making a winter special gajar ka halwa, to this recent Payesh treat, Bipasha's birthday week is making all of us sweet lovers drool with jealousy.