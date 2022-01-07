Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are couple goals for many; both their Instagram pages are flooded with adorable posts for each other and tags like #monkeylove. The duo is also known for their undying love for food and can often be seen pampering each other with homemade goodies. In a most recent Instagram reel shared by the actress, the couple can be seen celebrating Bipasha's birthday in the most adorable way possible. Bipasha sits close to Karan while there is a table full of delicious birthday cakes waiting for her. Karan adorably sang the Happy Birthday song before the birthday girl proceeds to blow the candles.





Take a look at the video here:





(Also read: Bipasha Basu Relishes Mom-Made Bengali Cuisine, Sends Us Craving)





Later, Bipasha Basu also gave us a close-up glimpse of all the cakes she received from her friends and family. The first one came from some of her friends and was a layered cake, with tons of delicious whipping cream stuffed between it. It was topped with vibrant and juicy fruits like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. A sight to behold, no wonder Bipasha termed this cake as her "Favourite cake". Take a look:

Bipasha Basu celebrated her 43rd Birthday

The second cake came from Bipasha and Karan's actor friend Vivan Bhathea and his family. It looked like a glazed cheesecake and had "Happy birthday Manty" written on it, take a look:

She uploaded many pictures of her birthday cakes

The third and the most special one was gifted by none other than Karan Singh Grover, it was covered with red fondant all over and had "Happy Birthday Monkey" written on it. It had starry cake toppers and a tiny Happy birthday banner placed on it. This bright and beautiful cake was too good to miss, take a look:

Bipasha Basu had three cakes for her birthday!

The birthday celebrations were indeed super fun; the duo later uploaded another video of the Birthday girl dancing around with the balloons.





Bipasha was last seen in the web series 'Dangerous' wherein she reunited with her Raaz director Vikram Bhatt.