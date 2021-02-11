Bipasha Basu's 'Biryani Love' Will Make You Scream 'So Relatable!'

SEARCH
Bipasha Basu took to Instagram give us a glimpse of her mighty feast from Wednesday evening, and on the table, we spotted some chapattis, kadhai paneer, raita, salad and mutton biryani.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: February 11, 2021 11:23 IST

Bipasha Basu celebrated her Birthday on 7th January

  • Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover in the year 2015
  • Karan Singh Grover would be seen in second season of 'Qubool Hai'
  • Karan Singh Grover would be reuniting with Surbhi Jyoti for 'Qubool Hai 2

Both Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are two of the fittest people in Bollywood. The couple works out together and while they are very cautious of their diet, the couple knows how to indulge as well, especially on special occasions. Karan Singh Grover, who would soon be seen in the second season of his superhit serial 'Qubool Hai' and was busy shooting outdoors for the same, is now back in town. Bipasha and Karan met up with close friends Ayaz Khan and Jannat Khan over a game of cards and dinner. The mighty feast prepared by the Khans looked nothing short of a dream. Bipasha took to Instagram give us a glimpse, and on the table, we spotted some chapattis, kadhai paneer, raita, salad and mutton biryani. "Oooohhhhh Birthday Feast!!! Better late than ever. Happy tummy. Mutton Biryani (the bestest kind)- chef Aunty. Kadai Paneer- chef Jannat Khan", Bipasha wrote in her caption. No feast is quite complete without desserts, and here it was Gajar ka Halwa with gur that served as the perfect grand finale to the evening. Bipasha posted a picture of the same with the caption " All my favourite things". She also thanked her friends for the fabulous dinner.

In the very next story, a super-satiated Bipasha tried a cool filter to talk about her love for biryani. She can be heard saying, "Biryani Love. This is how true my love is for biryani. This is post biryani look', with a filter that makes hearts pop out of her eyes. Can there be something more relatable, we guess not!

