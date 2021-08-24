Are you looking for an easy snack to make? Something that tastes delicious and it doesn't even take a lot of time from your day? Then, we have the perfect dish for you! Make a quick and yummy sandwich that will fill your tummy. Sandwiches are one of the easiest dishes to make at home. You can spread jam in between two slices of bread and the sandwich is ready! Sometimes, we want to have a sandwich that will make us feel joy and happiness. Therefore, we have found a new sandwich recipe that will excite your day. This type of sandwich is called a BLT sandwich.





The name BLT comes from the initials of the ingredients used to make the sandwich. BLT stands for bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. It is an extremely popular sandwich in the west. People have created many variations, according to their personal preferences. Some people use iceberg instead of lettuce, others don't toast the bread, some prefer mayonnaise while other don't. We have brought to you the original and classic BLT sandwich recipe!

BLT sandwich has many variations.

How To Make BLT Sandwich:

Making a BLT sandwich is super easy! Start with cooking some strips of bacon on a deep skillet. Once the bacon is done, place it on tissue paper to let the extra oil and grease soak away into the paper and away from the bacon. Keep the bacon aside. Toast two slices of bread. Take one slice, place lettuce leaves, tomatoes and bacon on it, accordingly. On the second slice of bread, spread mayonnaise. Close the sandwich by placing the mayonnaise covered bread on top of the bacon. The sandwich is ready! Another way of preparing this sandwich is by making it using plain bread and pan-frying the sandwich till it is light brown on both sides.











Click here for the full recipe of BLT Sandwich.