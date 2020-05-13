Lockdown Baking: Make Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake After You've Tried All Simple Cake Recipes

Lemon blueberry cheesecake is perfect for summer.

The months-long lockdown has turned most of the amateur cook to nearly-perfect chefs. After all, we got enough time to practice and graduate into masters at cooking and baking. All those of you who have been baking all this while, must have tried all the recipes of vanilla cake, chocolate cake, chocolate brownie and other such basic recipes. Now, it's time to step up your game with other exotic bakeries like cheesecake. This recipe of lemon and blueberry cheesecake is perfect to get you started.





Blueberry cheesecake is a popular cake option.





Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Recipe:

Ingredients:





2 cups maida





2 teaspoons baking powder





A pinch of salt





Half cup butter





1 cup sugar





Juice of 2 lemons





2 teaspoons vanilla extract





2 eggs





Half cup buttermilk

1 cup blueberries





For Cheese Frosting -





2 tbsp butter





Half cup cheese





2 cups powdered sugar





1 tbsp cream





Method:

Step 1 - Preheat the oven to 180C degrees.





Step 2 - Combine flour, salt, and baking powder in a bowl.





Step 3 - In a separate bowl, whisk butter and sugar. Add lemon, vanilla extract and eggs and whisk thoroughly. Sieve the dry flour mixture and add to the wet ingredients by passing it through a colander.





Step 4 - With the electronic beater, whisk lemon juice and buttermilk. Add this to the cake mixture and whisk well.





Step 5 - Now coat the blueberries in some flour and add to the cake batter.





Step 6 - Grease the baking cake pan and line it with butter paper and grease it too. Pour the cake batter in it and let it bake for around 20 minutes.





Step 7 - Make cream frosting by beating butter and sugar together till you get a soft, fluffy paste. Then add rest of the ingredients and beat it till you get a cream-like paste for frosting. Top the caked cake with the frosting.





Your lemon blueberry cheesecake is ready! Refrigerate the lemon-y cake before enjoying this refreshing summer-apt cake.









