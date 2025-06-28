Delhi's food scene doesn't know how to sit still-and honestly, I'm not complaining. Every month there's a new spot, a new menu, or a fresh reason to ditch your usual places and go exploring. Bomba, already a favourite for its punchy flavours and fun vibe, has now opened a new outlet in Greater Kailash 3 (GK3). Along with it comes a shiny new Bar and Tapas menu. Naturally, I had to go see what the excitement was about. The new menu is all about small plates and big flavours-the kind that make you want to order everything and then share (or not!). I started with the Truffle Wild Mushroom Pate, served with parmesan shavings and tortilla crisps. Earthy, creamy and rich without being overwhelming, it was a great opener for what turned out to be a very indulgent meal.

(L-R) Pulled Chicken Tostada, Truffle Wild Mushroom Pate.

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

Next came the Pulled Chicken Tostada, topped with tajin onions and a light tahina sour cream. This one hit all the right notes-fresh, tangy and with a nice little crunch from the base. But honestly, the one that really made me pause for a second (mid-bite) was the Baja Fish Tostada. With a layer of creamy avocado puree, a hit of salsa macha and chipotle mayo, this one was messy in the best possible way. It had that satisfying mix of creamy and spicy with just enough heat to keep things interesting.

After happily working my way through the appetisers, I moved on to the mains. First, the Tuscan Chicken Fettuccine. This was comfort food done right. The pasta was cooked well, the charred tomato cream added a lovely smoky sweetness, and the baby spinach folded in gave it that hint of freshness to cut through the richness. Topped with just the right amount of parmesan, it's the kind of dish that doesn't try too hard but still wins you over.

(L-R) Tuscan Chicken Fettuccine, The Hottie Pizza

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

And then came The Hottie Pizza-and honestly, this one stole the show for me. A proper Neapolitan-style base, topped with pork pepperoni, spicy chorizo, red jalapenos and a drizzle of hot honey. The balance of sweet, spicy, and savoury was spot on. Every bite had a little kick, but the honey mellowed it out just enough. This is the one I'd go back for. It's bold, it's fun and it absolutely lives up to its name.





By this point, I was full-but obviously, dessert was non-negotiable. I started with the Bomba Birthday Cake, a layered chocolate sponge with a generous layer of Dairy Milk ganache. Sweet, nostalgic and eggless for those who care about that sort of thing. But if you ask me to pick a favourite, The S'more takes the crown. Torched marshmallow, sea salt chocolate bark, a biscuit base, and peanut butter chocolate balls-it was indulgent, gooey and exactly the kind of dessert you want when you're in the mood for something playful.

(L-R) Bomba Birthday Cake, The S'more

Photo: Nikita Nikhil

Overall, the new menu at Bomba does what it promises-fun food, bold flavours, and a vibe that makes you want to linger a little longer. The service was warm and efficient, the dishes came out at a good pace, and honestly, by the end of it all, I left happy and full. Would I go back? Definitely. Especially for that Hottie pizza.