Calcium is an important nutrient that our body needs for maintaining healthy bones. If our calcium levels are low, our bones may eventually become weak. This is the reason why our elders always encouraged us to drink milk during our childhood days. While milk is certainly an excellent source of calcium, there are numerous other sources that you'll easily find in your kitchen. We have listed some common calcium-rich foods that you can incorporate into your diet to boost your bone health.

Here Are 5 Calcium-Rich Foods For Healthy Bones:

1. Dairy Products

Dairy products are considered the best sources of calcium. Be it milk, yoghurt or cheese, they all naturally contain calcium and can do wonders for your bone health. However, some dairy products also contain a significant amount of fat, which is why you must opt for dairy products that have a low-fat content.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Nuts and Seeds

Did you know nuts and seeds could also help boost your bone health? Almonds, chia seeds, and sesame seeds, in particular, are known to be great sources of calcium. You can have them as they are or even incorporate them into your salads and cereals. However, nuts are also high in fat content, so make sure not to go overboard.

3. Legumes

We commonly associate legumes with being a rich source of protein. But some varieties are great sources of calcium too. These include chickpeas, red kidney beans, and soybeans. So, now you have all the more reason to include your favourite dishes, such as rajma and chole, in your diet. Additionally, beans also provide magnesium and phosphorus.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Green Leafy Vegetables

Green vegetables provide a number of health benefits. They are a powerhouse of essential nutrients, including calcium. Spinach and fenugreek leaves are good sources of calcium. As per USDA data, a 100-gram serving of spinach contains up to 99 mg of calcium.

5. Fish

This may be a surprise to you, but fish too contains a significant amount of calcium. Fish is also filled with omega-3 fatty acids, which help nourish the bones as they help lubricate them. If you're someone who enjoys seafood, then you must include fish such as salmon and sardines in your diet.





Now that you know about these foods, make sure to include them in your diet to maintain strong and healthy bones.





