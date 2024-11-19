Winter's here, and it's time to dive into the seasonal wonders that make this time of year so amazing. From leafy greens to hearty root veggies, the season's produce is all about comfort. And one veggie that doesn't get enough love? Shalgam (turnip)! Its subtle sweetness and versatility make it a winner when cooked right. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking to try something new, we've got the perfect recipe for you—Shalgam ka Bharta. Simple, tasty, and a game changer for your lunch routine. Serve it with dal and roti, and you've got a warm, satisfying meal. What are you waiting for? Let's make this!





Also Read: Monday Blues? Turn It Around With Chicken Bharta For A Delicious Start To Your Week

Photo: iStock



What Is Shalgam Ka Bharta?

Shalgam ka Bharta is a beloved North Indian dish that turns humble turnips into something delicious. It's easy to make, perfect for everyday lunches and brings out the best of winter's produce. The best part? It's super versatile—just like baingan ka bharta—so you can adjust the ingredients however you like. If you're a fan of baingan ka bharta, this flavorful twist will quickly win you over.

Why You Shouldn't Miss Out On Shalgam This Winter

Beyond being a winter staple, shalgam is packed with health benefits that make it a must-have for your meals.

Shalgam is rich in dietary nitrates that may help lower blood pressure and promote better blood vessel health. Thanks to lutein, an antioxidant, shalgam can keep your eyes healthy and help prevent issues like cataracts. Full of fibre, shalgam aids digestion by absorbing water in the intestines, making bowel movements smoother. Shalgam is also high in lipids that can boost your metabolism, helping with fat storage and regulating blood sugar levels. Not to mention, this shalgam ka bharta is super easy to whip up and makes for the perfect family lunch.

How To Make Shalgam Ka Bharta Interesting For Kids?

Getting kids to eat shalgam ka bharta can be a challenge, but there's an easy fix. After making the bharta, add a dollop of butter to make it extra creamy. You can even toss in some sautéed veggies and spread it on a crispy paratha. Roll it up and serve as a fun and tasty lunchbox option!

Photo: iStock

How To Make Shalgam Ka Bharta | Shalgam Bharta Recipe

Making shalgam ka bharta is a breeze! Here's how to do it, thanks to the recipe shared by @dillifoodies on Instagram:

1. Prepare Turnips

Wash and peel 5-6 turnips (shalgam), then chop them into cubes. In a pressure cooker, add some water, bring it to a boil, and toss in the chopped turnip. Cook for 3-4 whistles, then mash the turnip once the pressure is released.

2. Prepare Masala

Heat oil in a kadhai, then add chopped onions and cook them on medium heat. When they turn light brown, add chopped tomatoes, ginger, and green chillies. Cook until the tomatoes soften, then add salt, red chilli powder, and coriander powder. Let the masala cook on low heat until the oil separates.

3. Combine Ingredients

Add the mashed turnip and a pinch of sugar to the masala. Stir everything together and cook for another 5-7 minutes to let the flavours meld. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve!

Check out the full video below:

Also Read: Cooking Tips: 5 Interesting Ways To Cook With Shalgam





Will you be giving this Shalgam ka Bharta recipe a try? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!