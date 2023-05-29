It's Monday again and Mondays are mundane! From getting out of the relaxation mode to planning the whole week, you have a lot to do on the first day of the week, and this gets overwhelming at times. If you too have Monday blues like us, then food can be a great option to uplift the mood. Now, you must be wondering how to make a tasty meal amidst such a busy schedule. Don't worry, it is very much possible! All you need to do is choose the right recipe to make on a weekday. If you can't think of any, we are always at your service. We keep looking for quick and easy recipes that are easy to make and love sharing them with you. Recently, we came across one such amazing recipe that won our hearts with its amazing flavours. It's boiled chicken bharta.

What Is Boiled Chicken Bharta? How Different Is It From The Classic Chicken Bharta:

By now, we all know how amazing a creamy chicken bharta tastes. This North Indian delicacy is a mishmash of shredded chicken tandoori cooked with loads of butter, cream, tomato pure and spices. Chicken bharta is usually paired with roti or paratha to make for a wholesome meal.

Boiled chicken bharta, on the other hand, is a Bengali-style recipe where you use a good amount of mustard oil instead of butter and cream. Here, chicken is boiled, shredded and mixed with onion, chilli, spices and loads of mustard oil to get a soft dough-like texture. This Bengali-style chicken bharta is usually served fresh and hot with steamed rice.

Photo Credit: iStock

Is Boiled Chicken Bharta Healthy?

If compared to the classic chicken bharta, the boiled one is healthier as it includes no butter or cream. Moreover, it involves no high-heat cooking process and helps keep the nutrients in the dish intact. Boiled chicken bharta is high in protein and fibre and can be a part of your healthy diet regime in the most indulgent way possible.

How To Make Boiled Chicken Bharta:

Start with boiling the chicken with some lemon leaves, ginger, garlic, cloves, cinnamon sticks and cardamom. Meanwhile, fry some onions and red chilli. Keep some raw onions, green chilli, salt, roasted jeera powder and mustard oil handy.

Once the chicken is boiled, take it out in a plate and shred with hand. To it, add all the ingredients and mash well to prepare a soft dough. The ones who want to go healthier may avoid fried onions as well. Click here for the boiled chicken bharta recipe.

While this is the easiest way to make chicken bharta, you can also roast some tomatoes, chillies and garlic and mix with it to enhance the smokey flavours. The best part is, you can prepare the dish in not more than 10-15 minutes.

What To Pair With Boiled Chicken Bharta:

This dish is traditionally paired with steamed rice for a wholesome lunch. But you can also use it as filling for sandwich or wrap. That's not all. Add some lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomatoes and lemon juice to it and prepare yourself a delicious bowl of salad in no time.





Try it at home and start the week on an indulgent note.