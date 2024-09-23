Skin care starts from within. Sure, we love our desired moisturisers and serums, but the real glow comes from what we eat and feed our bodies. Whether it's the water we drink, the foods we eat, or even the natural remedies we apply, nourishing skin doesn't always mean using chemical-based products. Sometimes, natural ingredients are just as powerful as the popular acids and ingredients found in skin care. From brightening to hydration, your kitchen and pantry might just be hiding the secret to having smooth and supple skin. Intrigued? Well, you should be! Read on to know which ingredients you can switch to have naturally glowing skin.





Here Are 5 Natural Alternatives To Popular Skin Care Ingredients:

Nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani shared five natural alternatives to use for your skincare instead of popular ingredients.

1. Ditch Hyaluronic Acid For Aloe Vera

Hyaluronic acid helps keep your skin soft and smooth. It also helps your skin retain moisture and make it plumpy. The expert suggests you use aloe vera gel instead of Hyaluronic acid-based skin care products, for it is a natural hydrator that soothes and moisturises skin. All you have to do is take a fresh aloe vera leaf and cut it from between. Then apply the aloe vera gel on your face and wash it after 10-15 minutes with warm water.

2. Bid Adieu To Retinol For Carrot

Retinol is popular for its ability to boost collagen production and promote skin renewal. But the expert recommends carrots – which are known as natural retinol – can be extremely beneficial for your skin. This is because, on consumption, carrots' beta carotene converts to vitamin A which helps keep skin healthy and heal wounds quickly. Just juice one carrot and drink it empty stomach in the morning for skin cell renewal and a youthful glow.

3. Replace Niacinamide With Green Tea Extract

Niacinamide is known to improve skin elasticity and reduce inflammation. The expert shares that instead of niacinamide, you should use green tea extract. This is because green tea extract contains natural niacin to improve skin elasticity. Plus, if you have any sort of irritation on your skin, green tea extract can help soothe the skin and keep it smooth and supple.

4. Kick Out Glycolic Acid For Lemon Juice

Glycolic acid is an effective exfoliant that brightens skin by removing dead cells. The expert asks you to replace glycolic acid and use and incorporate lemon juice in your daily diet. This is because lemon juice's citric acid gently exfoliates and brightens your complexion. Just juice the lemons and dilute them with water. Drink this concoction every day to have smooth and supple skin.

5. Instead Of Salicylic Acid, Choose Willow Bark Extract

Salicylic acid is a hit amongst people with acne-prone skin and is used to unclog pores and reduce breakouts. The expert suggests ditching salicylic acid for willow bark extract. This is because willow bark contains salicin – a natural compound that helps unclog the pores and reduce breakouts.

