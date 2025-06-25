When the summer sun starts getting too much to handle and you are craving something cool, light, and just a little indulgent, chia seed pudding often comes to mind. It is quick to make, easy on the stomach, and let's you play around with flavours depending on what's in season. And if you are lucky enough to get your hands on fresh, juicy jamuns this year, trust us, you are in for a treat! That beautiful deep purple colour, the sweet-tart like flavour, and packed with antioxidants, jamuns take your basic chia pudding to whole another level. So, if you are bored with the usual mango or strawberry versions of chia seed pudding, this is your sign to try something new! Here's a quick recipe for jamun chia seed pudding, that'll leave you asking for more.





Also Read: Weight Loss Diet: How To Make Chia Seeds Tea For Weight Loss

How To Make Jamun Chia Pudding | Jamun Chia Pudding Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup milk (dairy or plant-based milk)

3 tablespoons chia seeds





1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup





8-10 ripe jamuns





A pinch of cardamom powder





Crushed almonds or pumpkin seeds

Steps:

1. Make Chia Pudding

In a bowl, combine the chia seeds with milk. Stir really well to make sure there no clumps. Let it sit for 10 minutes and stir once again. Cover and refrigerate for 4-6 hours or overnight for best results.

2. Prepare The Jamun Layer

De-seed the jamuns and blend the pulp into a smooth puree. If they are too tangy, add a teaspoon of honey to balance the flavour.

3. Assemble The Pudding

In a glass or bowl, layer the chia pudding and jamun puree alternatively. You can also keep the layers as is or gently swirl them together for a marbled look.

4. Garnish and Serve

Top the pudding with crushed almonds or pumpkin seeds and a dash of cardamom powder. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Photo: Pexels

FAQs For Jamun Chia Pudding

1. Can You Use Frozen Jamun For This Recipe?

Absolutely! Frozen jamun works well if you feel like the fresh ones aren't good enough. Just make sure to thaw them properly before using. After thawing, they might also release some extra water so it's best to drain or simmer the pulp slightly to concentrate the flavour. The best part is that frozen jamuns contain most antioxidants, so you'll get multiple benefits. Plus, they add a naturally cooling touch to your chia pudding, making it even more refreshing on a hot or humid day.

2. How Long Can You Store Jamun Chia Seed Pudding?

Jamun chia pudding can be stored in the fridge for up to two days. Since chia seeds naturally swell and thicken over time, the texture actually improves after a few hours of refrigeration. Just make sure you store it in an airtight glass jar or container to prevent it from absorbing fridge odours. Moreover, to maintain the freshness of your chia pudding, add the fruit puree and fresh toppings just before serving to avoid sogginess.

3. What Other Fruits Can You Layer In Jamun Chia Pudding?

Although this pudding works amazingly well with jamun, you can always add a fruity punch to make it more delicious and nutritious. You can add mangoes which add tropical sweetness or berries like strawberries or blueberries to give it a tarty flavour. In fact, if you want to make your simple chia seed pudding gourmet-style, try adding chopped apples sauteed with cinnamon. This will take your simple homemade jamun chia pudding to another level, leaving you and your guest asking for more!





Also Read:Weight Loss Diet Tips: This Summer Special Pineapple-Mango Chia Pudding Is Perfect For Dessert Cravings





So, try this delicious Jamun chia seed pudding recipe today and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!