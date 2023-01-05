If you are trying to lose weight, you are probably aware that there is no quick fix. It calls for patience, hard work, and a strict diet. A few healthy additions to the diet, on the other hand, may help speed up the process. If you look around and explore, you will find a variety of weight-loss-friendly detox drinks and teas. For instance, turmeric tea, aloe vera water, lemon water and more. All these drinks are just perfect to add to the diet. But if you want something different, we've got a tea recipe for you that uses chia seeds. There are numerous prized ingredients in nature that provide tremendous health benefits. Chia seeds are an example. According to the book "Healing Foods" by DK Publishing House, the fibre present in chia seeds helps stabilise blood sugar levels and regulate bowel movements, thereby promoting gut health and the digestive system. Both of which are essential for maintaining a healthy weight.





These benefits are enough to entice us to start looking for ways to incorporate these nutritionally dense black seeds into our diet. Here we bring you a chia seeds tea recipe that may help hasten weight loss. To prepare this tea, all you need is a pack of green tea, honey, and chia seeds (of course). For the complete recipe, read below!

Chia Seeds Tea Recipe: How To Make Chia Seeds Tea

To begin with, boil water in a pan. Add a green tea bag and steep it for about 5-6 minutes. Drain and keep it aside until cooled down.





Soak Chia seeds in water for about 15-20 minutes. Now, add honey, lemon juice in green tea and mix it well.





Once done, add soaked chia seeds to the green tea and mix again. You can even enjoy it as a cold beverage. Just place it inside a refrigerator for some time!





