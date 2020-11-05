This Is Jacqueline Fernandez's Detox Breakfast, Loaded With Good Nutrition And Health!

This is what Jacqueline Fernandez ate for breakfast!

The importance of having a good breakfast cannot be emphasised enough. We have often heard the saying, "Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper." However, it is not just important to have a heavy and fulfilling meal in the morning, but also a nutritious and healthy one. Jacqueline Fernandez is one actor who regularly gives us major fitness and diet inspiration. She recently shared one of her detox breakfasts on Instagram, and we could all take some notes from her! Take a look at her story:





In the story that Jacqueline Fernandez shared, we could see a picture of two delicious dishes in a tray in her balcony. The first was a strawberry chia pudding while the other was an orange juice paired with some interesting immunity-boosting ingredients. "Kick starting my day with this #superfood detox breakfast. Strawberry chia seed pudding, orange+ginger+acv immunity shot," wrote Jacqueline Fernandez describing her meal.

The 'ACV immunity shot' that Jacqueline Fernandez was referring to was actually Apple Cider Vinegar, which is known to provide the body with Vitamin C and antioxidants which help boost immunity. Similarly, orange too is one of the best sources of Vitamin C that is essential for good immune health. Ginger is an age-old remedy for cold and cough that is enriched with anti-inflammatory properties. Chia seeds in the strawberry chia seed pudding that Jacqueline Fernandez ate are loaded with fibre, protein and Omega 3 which are essential nutrients for the body and may also help lose weight and detox.





On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is shooting for her upcoming film 'Bhoot Police' in Dalhousie along with co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. We hope to see more such delicious and healthy meals from her daily diet soon!







