Weight Loss Diet Tips: This Summer Special Pineapple-Mango Chia Pudding Is Perfect For Dessert Cravings

Imagine a chilled, colourful and creamy bowl of pudding garnished with your favourite fruits! Doesn't it sound delicious and divine? Pudding, rich is sugar, milk, cream, fats and carbs, is undoubtedly one of the most comfortable desserts for all. Be it the creamy rice pudding or the popular chocolate pudding- a decent bowl of pudding never fails to satiate our sweet cravings. Unfortunately, the words sweet and sinful indulgence go hand in hand, taking a toll on our weight loss regime. Hence, if you are planning to shed some kilos but can't give up on desserts, we have got you covered!





All you can do is opt for chia seed pudding, a healthier alternative to the regular puddings; and to up your game, add some summer fruits to it. Here we have an easy pineapple-mango chia pudding for you to indulge guilt-free!





Chia Seeds For Weight Loss:

Chia seeds are known to be packed with essential nutrients like iron, calcium, manganese, zinc, folate etc. These super seeds are rich in fibre, which may help in suppressing appetite, warding off untimely hunger pangs. According to experts, chia seed in your daily diet in small quantity may boost metabolism, facilitating weight loss.

Pineapple For Weight Loss:

Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which is said to help in metabolising protein. This may lead to burning excess belly fat. This tarty fruit is also a good source of vitamin C and fibre, which may induce a sense of satiety.





Mango For Weight Loss:

Nothing can beat the satisfaction of indulging in mangoes during the summers! This fruit is full of dietary fibre that may help you feel full for longer time. They are rich in antioxidant and vitamin C, which help to boost immunity. Mangoes are often dubbed to be good for digestion, promoting better gut health. These further help to promote weight loss.







Here's The Recipe For Summer Special Pineapple-Mango Chia Pudding:

Ingredients:

Mango pulp- half cup





Pineapple chunks- half cup





Chia seeds- 2 tablespoons





Low fat milk- 250 ml





Honey/maple syrup- as per taste





Method:

Step 1. Take the milk in a glass container, add chia seeds and stir well. Make sure no lumps are formed. Pro tip: Use fork for stirring to avoid lump.





Step 2. Rest it for at least 2 hour (or overnight) in refrigerator until the chia seeds get absorbed in milk to achieve a pudding-like state. Make sure the container is airtight.





Step 3. Blend the mango pulp and make puree with it.





Step 4. Now take a glass container, add some mango puree in the base, then add a layer of the pudding gently and top it with pineapple chunks. Now repeat the same layering process again.





Step 5. Top it with some coconut flakes (both dry and fresh will do) and drizzle some honey or maple syrup.





Now, make your sweet dessert guilt-free with this pineapple-mango chia pudding. Eat healthy, stay safe!







