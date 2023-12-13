What is the first thing that comes to mind when someone says idlis? Let us guess; your answer would most probably be idlis. We don't blame you for that, as they are indeed quite popular. Their soft and fluffy texture is what makes them an absolute favourite, not just in South India but across the country. When paired with piping hot sambar and coconut chutney, they make for a stellar combination. Now, you must've had plain idli several times, but how about experimenting a bit this time? Give an interesting twist to regular idlis by adding spinach and paneer to them. Yes, you heard that. As surprising as it sounds, this unique idli is rich in protein and will make for a healthy addition to your breakfast table. Without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

What Is So Special About Stuffed Palak Idli?

As the name suggests, this idli is stuffed with palak (spinach). The addition of this green leafy vegetable to this recipe increases its nutrient content. As we all know, spinach is an excellent source of iron and includes other essential nutrients such as vitamin K, C, and calcium. That's not all, as this idli also contains paneer, which makes it rich in protein as well. This gives this idli an edge over regular idlis. It offers an interesting taste and will make for a pleasant change on the palate. You can enjoy this idli for a wholesome breakfast or even for lunch. And do not forget to pair it with coconut chutney.





Stuffed Palak Idli Recipe | How To Make Stuffed Palak Idli

Start by preparing the batter for the idlis. For this, wash the urad dal and idli rice and soak them separately in water with methi seeds. Keep it aside for an hour or two. Once done, grind them separately to form a smooth batter. Combine them together, add salt, mix well, and let it sit for a few hours. Now, heat oil in a pan, add jeera, and allow it to splutter. Add in the onions and sauté well before adding in the palak, paneer, ginger, chillies, and salt. Cook for a few minutes, and then turn off the flame. Grease the idli moulds with oil and pour the idli batter into them. After this, place the palak batter on it. Make sure not to add too much. Steam the idlis for around 10-15 minutes, then serve hot and enjoy!

For the complete recipe for stuffed palak idli, click here.





Try out this delicious idli recipe and share your experience in the comments below.