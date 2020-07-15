SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Bored With Regular Noodles? You Must Try These 4 Types Of Noodles

Bored With Regular Noodles? You Must Try These 4 Types Of Noodles

If you love having noodles, then this article is just for you! These different varieties of noodles will surely please your palate.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: July 15, 2020 19:12 IST

Reddit
Bored With Regular Noodles? You Must Try These 4 Types Of Noodles

Can you find a person who doesn't enjoy a plate of hot and spicy noodles? Probably not! It is one such food item that has its dedicated fan-base across all age-group. A staple in several food cultures, noodles are basically made of unleavened dough, which is rolled flat and cut into long and narrow strips. From street-style chow mein to pan fried noodles - it has countless number of lip-smacking recipes; however, if you notice closely, different kind of recipe uses different types of noodles.

Here we give you different varieties of noodles that are not just delicious but are extremely easy to make at home:

Rice Vermicelli Noodles

Vermicelli noodles are the thinner version of rice noodles. Made with rice flour, these noodles are majorly eaten as a part of salad or soup. If you are planning to impress your friends and family with an interesting rice noodle dish, here's a rice vermicelli option for you:

Versatile Usage
25% off
neotea Rice Vermicelli Noodles, 500 g
(7 ratings & reviews)
539 399fromamazon.in

Soba Noodles

Soba in Japanese stands for buckwheat. These buckwheat noodles are rich in protein, fibre and several essential minerals. If you are watching your weight and craving for noodles, toss some veggies in soba noodles and prepare a delicious treat for yourself. Better still, add soba noodles to tour veggie soup and you are done for day. Here's an option for you:

Editor's Pick
44% off
YOKA Yoko Japanese Buckwheat Soba Noodles, 300 g
(64 ratings & reviews)
225 126fromamazon.in


Ramen Noodles

Ramen is one of the most popular noodles around the world. The noodles comprise fish/chicken/veg broth, meat chunks/veggies along with herbs and different kind of sauces. A perfect recipe for the times when you have some unwanted guests at home! Here's an option for you:

Must Try
8% off
Red Dragon Organic Ramen Noodles, 300g
(67 ratings & reviews)
125 115fromamazon.in


Udon Noodles

This one-pot noodle soup needs no introduction! Super easy and aromatic, udon noodles are perfect for light dinner plans. You can even serve it as a starter before going for a full-course Chinese meal. Here's an option of Udon Noodles for you:

Also Consider
26% off
Sakura Udon Noodles, 300g, Pack of 2
(8 ratings & reviews)
450 330fromamazon.in


Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  NoodlesChowmeinVariety Of Noodles
How To Make Kashmiri <i>Kadam Saag</i> - The Comforting Broth Loaded With Good Immunity
How To Make Kashmiri Kadam Saag - The Comforting Broth Loaded With Good Immunity
Pyazi Kebabs With Tomato Chutney Will Make You Forget All Other Monsoon Evening Snacks!
<i>Pyazi Kebabs</i> With Tomato <i>Chutney</i> Will Make You Forget All Other Monsoon Evening Snacks!

Related Recipes

Advertisement

SPONSORED

Wondering How To Clean Fruits And Vegetables Properly? We Have Found The Solution!

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 