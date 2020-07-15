Bored With Regular Noodles? You Must Try These 4 Types Of Noodles

Can you find a person who doesn't enjoy a plate of hot and spicy noodles? Probably not! It is one such food item that has its dedicated fan-base across all age-group. A staple in several food cultures, noodles are basically made of unleavened dough, which is rolled flat and cut into long and narrow strips. From street-style chow mein to pan fried noodles - it has countless number of lip-smacking recipes; however, if you notice closely, different kind of recipe uses different types of noodles.





Here we give you different varieties of noodles that are not just delicious but are extremely easy to make at home:

Rice Vermicelli Noodles

Vermicelli noodles are the thinner version of rice noodles. Made with rice flour, these noodles are majorly eaten as a part of salad or soup. If you are planning to impress your friends and family with an interesting rice noodle dish, here's a rice vermicelli option for you:





Soba Noodles

Soba in Japanese stands for buckwheat. These buckwheat noodles are rich in protein, fibre and several essential minerals. If you are watching your weight and craving for noodles, toss some veggies in soba noodles and prepare a delicious treat for yourself. Better still, add soba noodles to tour veggie soup and you are done for day. Here's an option for you:





Ramen Noodles

Ramen is one of the most popular noodles around the world. The noodles comprise fish/chicken/veg broth, meat chunks/veggies along with herbs and different kind of sauces. A perfect recipe for the times when you have some unwanted guests at home! Here's an option for you:





Udon Noodles

This one-pot noodle soup needs no introduction! Super easy and aromatic, udon noodles are perfect for light dinner plans. You can even serve it as a starter before going for a full-course Chinese meal. Here's an option of Udon Noodles for you:



















