You have probably just woken up, and you are looking for something fulfilling to make for breakfast. While there must be options of quickly toasting a piece of bread or having bits of namkeen with chai, or maybe having a bowl of fruits, these recipes may not fulfil your hunger. So, if you are out of ideas and can't think of something yummy and healthy to make, then fret not, here we bring you an easy and nutritious recipe of bread omelette that will fill your belly in no time! This recipe of bread omelette is super simple to make. All you need is bread, eggs, masala and some veggies of your choice; and this dish will be ready in 10 minutes.

Eggs For Breakfast: Health Benefits Of Eggs:

Since breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, it is a good idea to indulge in eggs as they have many health benefits.

Despite their small size, eggs are high in nutrition and can be a valuable addition to a well-balanced diet. Eggs are a good source of protein. They also include heart-healthy unsaturated fats and are a good source of key nutrients like vitamin B6, B12, and D.

High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL), generally known as good cholesterol, can be increased by eating eggs. Heart disease, stroke, and other health problems can be reduced when HDL levels are high.

Lutein and zeaxanthin are two potent antioxidants found in eggs. Consuming enough amounts of these nutrients can minimise the risk of the two most frequent eye problems, cataracts and macular degeneration.

The presence of vitamin D in eggs aids in the maintenance of strong bones. Vitamin D is necessary for calcium absorption as well as bone health. As a result, eggs play an important role in osteoporosis prevention.

So, with these benefits, let's check out how to make bread omelette.

Healthy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Bread Omelette | Bread Omelette Recipe

To make this quick breakfast recipe, first, take a bowl and break an egg in it. Whisk it and add veggies like carrots, spring onion, tomato and capsicum. Now add masalas of your choice in this and mix again. Now pour this mixture on a pan and cook it slightly from both sides. Then add one bread and fold the omelette on it and cook again. When golden brown, take it out and serve!





For the full recipe of bread omelette, click here.





Make this yummy recipe, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!









