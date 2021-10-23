Breakfasts are truly one of the most important meals of the day. Along with fuelling us for the day and keeping us energetic, a good breakfast also manages to boost our mood and make sure the day starts on a happy note. If we had a choice, we would definitely go for more elaborate and indulgent recipes to satiate our taste buds every single morning, right? But we all know that morning is not the best time to go experimenting in the kitchen - while many of us might be rushing to the office or colleges - others have a list of household chores to complete on time. Now there is nothing wrong with a bowl of simple cornflakes for breakfast, but once in a while don't you wish you could indulge in a mouth-watering breakfast as good as the ones shown in movies and your favorite shows? Hence, when we were on the lookout for similar quick and delicious breakfast options, one of the recipes that caught our eyes was the fluffy Spanish omelette. But don't let the name intimidate you, because the Spanish omelet in very simple words is nothing more than a Cheesy Aloo Omelette.

Eggs are one of the most preferred breakfast options

The protein and starch of eggs and potatoes respectively make it a filling and delicious dish, but what takes It a notch higher is the gooey cheesy explosion in the middle as you bite into the crunchy exterior of the omelette. A fairly simple recipe, it can be made with just a couple of main ingredients, eggs, potato, cheese and salt. You are welcome to add chopped onions, coriander, Italian seasoning or even Indian dried masalas if you would want to. But before you start experimenting on the flavors, get your basics right with this easy and simple cheesy anda omelet recipe here.

How To Make Cheesy Aloo Omelette l Cheesy Aloo Omellete Recipe:

Shred potatoes into thin pieces; add a cracked egg, some seasoning and mix. Spread half the mix in the pan, place the cheese slices, pour the remaining mix and cook. Flip halfway with the help of a plate and serve hot with sauces of your choice.





