As soon as one mentions a bowl of milk, our minds directly think of cornflakes to pair it with! Usually considered as a healthy breakfast, cornflakes topped with dry fruits, berries, or any fruit fills our stomach in no time. Though many of us generally buy the expensive boxes of this cereal, have you ever thought of making your own cornflakes?! Since cornflakes are the most common and quick breakfast items that many enjoy, here we bring you a recipe from which you can easily make your own cornflakes at home with cornmeal. The best part about this recipe is that it is baked instead of fried!





Health Benefits Of Cornmeal

Cornmeal is often used in Indian cooking and has many benefits. According to Colorado State University, cornmeal is made by grinding corn kernels and does not contain gluten making it a safe ingredient for those who suffer from celiac diseases or gluten intolerance. It is also known to be a good source of protein, fibre, carbohydrates, vitamin A and is also considered to be low in fats! Along with this, cornmeal is rich in minerals like iron, magnesium and zinc.





So, with these benefits of cornmeal, let us see how to make cornflakes!

Here Is The Recipe Of Cornflakes | Cornflakes Recipe

First, take cornmeal and mix it with water to achieve a pancake-like batter consistency. To this, add maple syrup and vanilla essence for flavour. Now spread out this mixture on a baking sheet. Make sure to use parchment paper.





Put this mix in the oven and bake till one side turns hard. Then take out the baking tray and flip and cut the cornmeal mix and bake again till crispy. Once done, serve it with milk and top it with dry fruits to enjoy!





For the full recipe of cornflakes, click here.





Make this recipe and let us know how you liked the taste.



