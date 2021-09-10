When it comes to South Indian food, there is an endless variety that we can try. Whether you want something sweet, spicy, or a mix of both, the rich south Indian flavours have a lot to offer. And one such thing that you need to try in this cuisine are the nuchinunde dumplings! If you are hearing about this dish for the first time, then trust us, these dumplings are all things yummy and healthy. This common breakfast item in South India is made with two types of dal and is mixed with spices, and is later steamed to perfection.





Unlike our usual breakfast recipes, which may include paratha, poha, bread or other things, these steamed dal dumplings are a great option if you want to have something light and non-oily for breakfast. They are not only low in carbs but also high in proteins making them a healthy recipe for people of all ages. Pair these with a spicy tomato chutney for maximum indulgence. Read the recipe below.





Here Is The Recipe Of Nuchinunde Dumplings |

Dumplings Recipe

First, take toor dal and chana dal, soak them for some time and blend it with some water. Make sure that a coarse texture is formed. Put this mix in a large bowl and coconut, curry leaves, coriander, ginger, cumin, heeng, chilli and salt as per taste. Combine these together. Now shape these dumplings cylindrically and put them in the steamer-steam for about 20 minutes and then serve with spicy tomato chutney.

For the full recipe of nunchinunde dumplings, click here.





Make this recipe and let us know how you liked the taste of it.