We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Many health experts have time and again stressed the benefits of having nutritious and healthy breakfasts that will keep us full for a longer time. What's even better is that by having breakfast, we might actually lose weight. How, you ask? Because if we are full for a longer time, our chances of unhealthy snacking reduce by half, and thus, we only eat when we are hungry and not when we 'think' we are hungry. When talking about breakfast, oats naturally rise to the top as one of the easiest items to prepare in the morning. Regardless of it being quick and nutritious, there are not many people who like the plain bland taste of the simple oats and would much rather skip breakfast than include them in their morning meal.

Oats are a healthy breakfast

However, while trying different ways to include this health grain in our diets, we came across a delish way to add oats into our breakfast bowl and it's known as the overnight oats. All you need to do is take some milk, some of your preferred toppings, sweetener of your choice (preferably honey or jaggery), and some oats and let this soak for the night in the fridge. The next morning, take it out of the fridge and dig in! That's it! Can breakfast get any easier and more delicious than this? We highly doubt it! Interested to try it out? Well, here is not one but two ways you can enjoy the creamy chilled overnight oats for a quick healthy breakfast fix.

How To Make 2-way overnight Oats l 2-way overnight Oats recipe:

In a bowl add milk, honey and mix together. Chop preferred dry fruits and add them too, along with some flax seeds or sunflower seeds. If you want the ingredients to be extra crunchy, you can skip this step and add them right before you have the oats. Add some oats and mix well. Store this in the fridge.





That is how you make a basic overnight oat, to this you may add different fruits in different ways to elevate the simple oats and make them much more flavorful.





Try this 2-way overnight oats recipe and let us know which one you liked the most in the comments below.