We've all been there, sipping a drink or taking a bite of food without realising how hot it is. It could be a piping hot cup of chai or a pizza that came straight out of the oven; the aftermath of that first bite can end up causing a lot of discomfort. Within a matter of seconds, we end up burning our tongue or the roof of our mouth. This can also affect our ability to relish meals afterwards. As no one likes the lingering sensation of that burn, we look for immediate solutions that can help ease our pain. Now, it's not possible to magically remove the discomfort, but there are certain remedies that can help soothe the affected area and make you feel a whole lot better. Check them out below:

Here Are 5 Quick Remedies To Soothe The Burning Sensation In Your Mouth:

1. Ice To Your Rescue

Eating or drinking something cool or frozen is the first thought that comes to mind after experiencing a mouthburn. You can use ice cubes to ease the burning sensation as well. Put an ice cube in your mouth and suck on it until it melts completely. This helps numb the burned area and will immediately make you feel better.

Also Read: 4 Effective Remedies To Cool Your Mouth After Eating Spicy Food

2. Dip Your Tongue Into Cold Milk

Cold milk is a saviour when it comes to providing relief from the discomfort caused by consuming hot foods. While you can certainly drink a glass of cold milk, dipping your tongue in it allows more time for the milk to work its magic. Milk has a special coating ability that helps reduce the pain and provides a cooling sensation to the affected area.

3. Rinse With Salt Water

As we all know, salt is an effective antiseptic and is commonly used to treat wounds. It's no surprise that it can also help reduce the pain and uneasiness that we experience after burning our mouths. Just add some salt to a glass of cold water and squish it gently all around your mouth. Keep it there for a while before spitting it out.

4. Apply Honey

Applying honey is another effective way to heal a burned mouth. This sweet nectar has antibacterial properties and helps speed up the recovery from burns. It will also have a soothing effect. Gently apply some honey over the affected area and let it sit there for some time. Make sure to rinse your mouth after doing so to keep your teeth safe from decay.

Also Read: 6 Foods To Avoid If You Have Painful Mouth Ulcers

5. Apply Aloe Vera

Another thing you can apply inside the mouth or on your tongue is aloe vera gel. It has a cooling sensation on the skin and will help minimise the discomfort. The taste of aloe vera gel may not be so pleasing, but if you want relief, apply a little and leave it on for a few minutes. You'll be surprised at how effectively it works.

The burning sensation right after eating or drinking something hot is indeed quite comfortable. Follow these tips to find relief and ease the discomfort.