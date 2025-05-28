Looking for a quick, tasty meal that's perfect for busy evenings? This Butter Garlic Corn Rice might just become your new favourite. It's warm, full of flavour, and comes together in just 15 minutes. Think of it as a fun twist on your usual fried rice- spicy, buttery, garlicky, and packed with sweet corn and herbs. It's great for both kids and adults, and a delicious way to use up leftover rice. We found the recipe video on the Instagram page 'the_foodiediaries' and couldn't wait to try it out. Want to know how to create this quick rice recipe? Read on.





How To Make Butter Garlic Corn Rice I Quick Rice Recipe:

Start by melting 1 to 2 tablespoons of butter in a non-stick pan or skillet. Add 4 to 5 cloves of grated or finely chopped garlic. Let it cook for a minute until it smells amazing and starts turning golden. Then, add 2 to 4 teaspoons of red chilli flakes (gochugaru) or red chilli powder, which gives the dish its spicy kick.

Next, mix in 1 cup of corn (canned or boiled both work fine) and let it cook for a few minutes. Add a little hot sauce and a pinch of salt. Then, toss in 1 to 1.5 cups of cooked rice. Leftover rice works best because it doesn't get too sticky. Add a splash of light or dark soy sauce and a handful of chopped spring onions (scallions). Give everything a good mix so the flavours come together.





Top it with chilli oil if you like an extra spicy punch (ask me for my homemade recipe!), and it's ready to serve. It's buttery, spicy, slightly sweet, and totally comforting.





Watch the complete recipe video here:

5 Easy Ways to Make Corn Rice Even Better

Want to make your Butter Garlic Corn Rice more exciting or filling? Try these simple ideas:





1. Add Protein:

Throw in some scrambled eggs, cooked chicken, prawns, or even crispy tofu. This turns it into a more complete and filling meal.





2. Add Veggies:

Stir in some spinach, green peas, or bell peppers to add colour and nutrients. They cook quickly and taste great with the garlic and butter.





3. Make It Cheesy:

Sprinkle some grated cheese (like cheddar or mozzarella) on top before serving. It melts beautifully and adds a creamy touch.





4. Add a Crunch:

Top it with roasted peanuts or cashews for a nice crunch. It gives the dish a fun texture.





5. Fresh Finish:

Add a squeeze of lemon juice or a splash of vinegar at the end. It cuts through the butter and adds a fresh flavour.





This Butter Garlic Corn Rice is quick, cosy, and packed with flavour. It's a great recipe to keep in your back pocket for those nights when you want something tasty without spending hours in the kitchen. Give it a try- you might just want to make it again tomorrow!