5 Best Scrambled Egg Recipes | Egg Recipes

Scrambled Egg Recipes: Eggs are one of the most loved food options across the world! Not only are they healthy and wholesome, but quite versatile as well. You can start your day by having eggs in breakfast as omelette, boiled eggs, scrambled eggs, etc. and also prepare egg curry, egg bhurji or egg paratha for lunch or dinner. It is an easy, quick and healthy food option that can simply put all your meal worries to rest. Packed with rich nutrients like proteins, vitamins, minerals along with essential fatty acids, eggs are replete with health-benefiting properties. When it comes to preparing egg recipes, scrambled eggs is something no one would say no to. A perfect breakfast, brunch or lunch recipe which is easy-to-prepare and just too delicious to resist!





Here we have listed down our 5 best scrambled egg recipes that you can prepare at home:







A classic scrambled eggs recipe! Scrambled eggs truly are a comfort food. This rich and creamy recipe has eggs beaten and stirred together in a pan with milk or cream along with some pepper and butter. The perfect breakfast recipe that you can serve with a slice of toast.

A traditional Parsi dish, akuri is a spicy scrambled egg recipe prepared along with potatoes, green chillies and fried onions that lend a delectable flavour. You can pair akuri with pav or slices of bread.





Masala anda bhurji is an Indian special egg recipe that you can easily find on a roadside stall or highway dhabas. Anda bhurji or scrambled eggs are by far the easiest one to cook. Made with chillies and spices along with egg tossed in onion and tomatoes, egg bhurji is a mouth-watering snack to prepare.





Fried rice is one of the most popular lunch or dinner options to prepare with some leftover rice. Here is a fried rice recipe that would give an exciting twist to your fried rice when tossed with egg and garlic. Egg and garlic fried rice works well for kids and adults alike.





Tantalise your taste buds with simple and easy-to-prepare scrambled eggs tossed in mild spices with chicken sausages. A delicious and balanced breakfast spread that you can relish every morning.





These scrambled egg recipes would now make sure you never leave the home without a healthy, hearty and simply delicious meal!







