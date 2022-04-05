Soft, chewy and indulging, paneer is one the most common ingredients used in preparing a myriad of recipes in Indian households. Think of paneer and you will instantly be reminded of delicious paneer snacks, bhurji, curries, desserts and a lot more. Also known as cottage cheese, this dairy product is on everyone's list when it comes to delicious, protein-rich vegetarian foods. Besides being delicious and versatile, cooking paneer is also very easy and quick as paneer does not need long hours of marination. You can almost add any masala or gravy to it, and a delightful dish will be ready in no time. If you are a paneer lover just like us, then here we bring something special for you. We have shortlisted 5 Punjabi-style paneer recipes that are flavourful, wholesome, mouth-watering and whatnot! All these paneer recipes are packed with a punch of masalas that gives you an explosion of taste in every bite. With just a few minutes in your hand, a delicious vegetarian platter will be ready to be savoured!

Here's A List Of 5 Punjabi-Style Paneer Recipes You Must Try:

Our Recommendations:

1. Paneer Tikka

Let's start with everyone's favourite paneer recipe- paneer tikka! You'll be surprised to know how easy it is to make paneer tikka at home. If you don't have any grilling equipment at home, you can still make it on tawa or pan by roasting the skewers laden with marinated paneer cubes on a greased pan. Wondering how? Click here.

2. Paneer Butter Masala

Soft and juicy paneer chunks dunked in rich and creamy tomato-onion gravy along with generous amounts of butter - paneer butter masala spells indulgence. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Kadai Paneer

A quintessential Punjabi paneer recipe in every restaurant/cafe menu. Cottage cheese (paneer) pieces cooked in a thick zingy gravy of hung curd, bay leaves and chillies while retaining the aroma of varied spices. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Other Recipes You Must Try:

4. Amritsari Paneer Bhurji

A popular Punjabi dish, Paneer Bhurji. Mashed paneer is tossed in chopped tomato-onion gravy full of rich spices. Topped with butter, fresh coriander and served hot. Click here for the recipe.

5. Punjabi-Style Matar Paneer

In this recipe, cubed and fried paneer chunks are sauteed with peas, green chillies along with a host of spices, tomatoes and ginger garlic paste. Pair it up with tandoori naan and you are in for a treat.





Find the recipe here.





For More paneer recipes, click here.





For more Punjabi-style recipes, click here.





Now that you know everything, try these recipes and let us know which one you liked the most in the comment section below.



