Japanese cuisine has been steadily gaining popularity in Delhi, with numerous restaurants opening to cater to the city's growing love for sushi, ramen, and other delicacies. However, not all of them manage to deliver an authentic experience. While some places serve a watered-down version of Japanese flavours, a few stand out with their dedication to quality and innovation. One such gem that truly impressed me is Call Me Ten.





A Unique Concept in the Heart of Delhi





Call Me Ten takes Japanese Izakaya dining to a whole new level. More than just a restaurant, it's a space where traditional and contemporary Japanese culinary elements come together in harmony. Designed to evolve from day to night, it offers two distinct levels, each catering to a different experience.

Level 0 is a vibrant, casual dining area, perfect for relaxed meals, conversations, and expertly brewed coffee. The warm ambiance makes it ideal for both solo diners and social gatherings.





Level 1 is a high-energy zone featuring an exclusive Omakase bar, bold flavours, innovative mixology, and premium spirits. With immersive beats and stylish decor, it's where nightlife and fine drinking blend seamlessly.





Intrigued by this thoughtfully designed space, I chose to enjoy my meal in the relaxed setting of Level 0.





The Cocktails: A Perfect Balance of Flavours





The cocktail menu at Call Me Ten is truly impressive, and I made sure to sample a few. My favourite was Zen, a beautifully balanced vodka and sake cocktail infused with berries and passionfruit. It was refreshing yet complex, making it the perfect start to my evening.





Another standout was Ninjin Suppai, a Reposado tequila-based cocktail with a unique depth of flavour. And if you're a whisky lover, you must try Our Sour, a creative mix of whisky and mulled wine that brings warmth and a touch of spice.





A Culinary Journey Through Japan





The food at Call Me Ten is just as exceptional as the drinks. Every dish showcased a blend of traditional techniques with modern interpretations.





Prawns and Orange Zest Gyoza - This was hands down one of the best gyozas I've had. The prawns were succulent, and the citrusy zing of orange zest elevated the flavours. The slight crunch from the charred outer layer made it even better.





Spicy Tuna Tartare - While delicious, this dish had a distinctly raw taste, which may not be for everyone. If you enjoy the natural flavour of fresh tuna, it's worth trying.





Scottish Salmon Carpaccio - My absolute favourite! Unlike the usual carpaccio, this one had a unique combination of orange and truffle that paired beautifully with the fresh salmon. This is my top recommendation for anyone visiting Call Me Ten.





Miso Chicken Chintan Ramen - I couldn't leave without trying a bowl of ramen. This one was pure comfort in a bowl - rich, satisfying, and packed with layers of texture and flavour. The broth was perfectly balanced, complementing the tender chicken and springy noodles.





A Sweet Ending

To round off this memorable meal, I went for the Japanese Honey Butter Toast. If you think it's just regular butter toast, think again! The crispy outer layer gave way to a soft, spongy inside, and with a scoop of ice cream on top, it was nothing short of dessert heaven.





A Dining Experience Worth Repeating

From start to finish, my time at Call Me Ten was delightful. The thoughtful design, exceptional food, creative cocktails, and warm hospitality made it a standout experience. The staff, especially the manager, ensured everything was perfect, adding to the restaurant's charm.





I'm definitely returning soon, and if you haven't been there yet, it's time to add it to your must-visit list!