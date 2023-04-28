Eggs are a versatile ingredient that is popular all over the world. Most people store eggs in their refrigerators for daily use, and they can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Eggs are also an excellent source of protein, which is why people who want to lose weight include them in their diet. Some popular egg recipes include egg bhurji, omelette, and curries. Today, we will be adding a delicious recipe called Egg Malai Masala Curry to this list, which is perfect for making your weekend special.





What Are The Health Benefits Of Eggs?

Eggs are loaded with essential vitamins and nutrients. They are rich in vitamins A, E, and D, and are a good source of protein, which helps to support muscle building. They also contain many antioxidants, which can improve your immunity. Apart from protein, eggs are enriched with vitamin B, vitamin B12, biotin, riboflavin, thiamine, antioxidants, and selenium, which can benefit the body in many ways. Eggs can be a good addition to your weight-loss diet. During your weight loss diet, you can boil them or include them in salads.

How To Make Egg Malai Masala

Egg Malai Masala is a delicious recipe that will leave an amazing impression on your palate. This recipe is perfect when you don't want to spend too much time in the kitchen, and you can even serve it to unexpected guests. If you like spicy food, then this recipe is perfect for you. To make it, you will need eggs, whole spices, and some basic ingredients. This recipe can be made in two ways - one with white gravy and the other with a masala twist. So, without further delay, have a look.

Boil the eggs and cut them in half, keeping them separate. Heat oil in a pan and add black cardamom, bay leaf, and two cloves to it. After some time, add onion chilli paste and let it turn brown while stirring continuously. Add ginger garlic paste and cook until the raw smell goes away. Now, add tomato puree to it and let it cook for some time. Add red chilli, coriander powder, turmeric, salt, and garam masala and mix well. Add 1 cup water and cook until the oil leaves the edges. When the masala is cooked well, add cream to it. Mix it well and add boiled eggs to the gravy, garnish with green coriander. Pair it with roti or paratha. Click here for the recipe.





If you want, you can also roast boiled eggs in a pan with some oil and spices, and a coating will come on the eggs.











So, this weekend, introduce your family to this interesting recipe made with eggs.



