Aloo is one of our favourite ingredients of all time, and we are sure that many of you love it too. There's just so much you can do with it! From authentic regional dishes to experimental snacks, potatoes can be found everywhere. In India, potatoes are often eaten as a dry preparation during the main course. In this case, we usually pair them with puris, rotis, parathas, cheelas, and even dosas! We tend to call any potato dish prepared this way "aloo bhaji," "aloo sabzi," or "masala aloo," but they don't always refer to the same dish. There are many ways to cook potatoes in a dry manner, with a mix of different spices. While some are traditional recipes, others have a fusion element. Either way, here are the top ones you must try:

8 Delicious Ways To Make Masala Aloo | Quick And Easy Aloo Bhaji Recipes

1. Bombay-Style Aloo

This Bombay-style aloo is a quick treat that you will find hard to resist. Photo Credit: iStock

In this dish, potatoes are mixed with onion, ginger-garlic paste and 4 other masalas. Bombay-style aloo is super easy to make and if you haven't tried it yet, we highly recommend doing so! It might just become your new favourite. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Aloo Do Pyaza

This dish is like Bombay-Style Aloo, but with tomatoes and green chillies. Aloo Do Pyaza is perfect to pair with anything and you can also use it as a stuffing for snacks and sandwiches. It is simple, but versatile and yummy. Believe us, once you taste it, you will worship potatoes even more. For the complete recipe, click here.

3. Achari Aloo

Indian Potato Bhaji Recipes: Achari Aloo is infused with a wealth of spices. Photo Credit: iStock

This irresistible dish is cooked in mustard oil and flavoured with whole red chilli, methi seeds, fennel, mustard seeds, jeera and much more. Can you already smell the aroma? This achari aloo recipe uses baby potatoes, but you can also substitute them with diced regular potatoes. Once they are boiled, it will take you only 20 minutes to prepare the dish. Watch the recipe video here.

4. Pudina Aloo (Minty Potatoes)

If you have some hari chutney handy, you can make this dish even faster - because pudina aloo can be made by simply tossing potatoes in a mint-coriander paste. Of course, some basic spices are added, but the base remains a puree of the leafy greens we Indians love so much. Click here for the complete recipe.

5. Hing Aur Dhaniye Ke Chatpate Aloo

This is slightly similar to pudina aloo, but the flavours of hing (asafoetida) and dhaniya (coriander) are much stronger. If you're looking for a richer and more aromatic preparation, then opt for this chatpate aloo. Pro tip: If you're not having it with roti, puris or the like, add some sev and/or kurmura (puffed rice) and enjoy it as a spicy bhel! Click here for the complete recipe.

6. Methi Aloo

Methi Aloo Recipe: This veg bhaji makes for a nutritious meal. Photo Credit: iStock

This is a healthy classic many of you may have tried before. Some may consider it more of a methi (fenugreek) recipe rather than an aloo one. But if you ask us, we always like to add more potatoes than usual! Methi aloo is best enjoyed with chapati, but some even relish it with rice. However, note that this is still a dry preparation. Here's the complete recipe.

7. Corn-Aloo Sabzi

This yummy dish combines potatoes, corn and just 4 basic ingredients. Corn-aloo sabzi is a good choice when you want something simple and quick. The corn adds a nice crunch and a certain level of freshness to the dish. Click here for the full recipe.

8. Tandoori Bhune Aloo

If you're looking for something that sounds, looks and tastes fancier than the rest, then opt for this tandoori aloo. Along with spices, onions, tomatoes and chillies, the potatoes here are mixed with some delicious saunth chutney. The whole dish is cooked in ghee, making it all the more wholesome and enticing. Click here for the step-by-step recipe.





