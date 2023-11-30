As the chilly winds of winter sweep in, a range of fresh and crunchy vegetables makes its way back to our plates. While some of these seasonal vegetables grab all our attention, some remain much ignored. One such category is root vegetables. We agree turnip, taro, and yam are not the most popular foods on the table, but they are surely the celebrities in the world of gourmet cuisine. In fact, if you investigate food trends like 'root to stem cooking' or 'zero waste cooking,' you will find these root vegetables are creatively being used as entrees and side dishes. And what gives them an additional edge are the healthy nutrients. That's right.

Besides being fun elements in your creative cooking sessions, root vegetables are also packed with a range of healthy properties that make them very popular among health and fitness enthusiasts as well. Let's elucidate further.

Photo Credit: iStock

Health Benefits of Root Vegetables | Why Are Root Vegetables Good in Winter?

Let's begin with understanding what root vegetables are. They are the starchy veggies grown underneath the soil. They are the storage organs that provide the rest of the plants with the essential nutrients they need for growth. There are many kinds of root vegetables under the bulb, corm, tuber, and root crop categories. But what they all have in common are the health benefits.

As per a report in WebMD, root vegetables are packed with fibre and antioxidants, and have low calories, fat, and cholesterol content. "Besides, these root vegetables are also excellent sources of carotenoids, vitamins, and minerals to promote overall health," the report reads.

Side Effects of Root Vegetables | Can You Eat Too Many Root Vegetables?

Most root vegetables are packed with starches, which break down into glucose to provide energy. A report by the Harvard Medical School warns that eating more carbs than your body needs may lead to excess fat storage and weight gain. "Eating too many carbs in one sitting can spike your blood sugar. However, the carb content varies from one vegetable to the other," reads the report. Hence, it is advised to pick the right kind of root vegetable to enjoy all the benefits to the fullest.

Photo Credit: iStock

What Is the Best Way to Eat Root Vegetables?

Root vegetables contain many essential nutrients, making them good for your health. So, you can include different root vegetables in your diet, but "just make sure it's a side dish or part of another dish, and that it's the only starch on your plate," reads the report by Harvard Medical School. It also advises experimenting with different types of root vegetables, instead of sticking to one.

Here Are 5 Popular Root Vegetables to Include in Your Winter Diet:

1. Sweet Potato:

Also called shakarkandi, they are packed with fibre, antioxidants, and beta-carotene, which support your immune health and vision, and promote your overall gut health. Click here for some interesting ways to consume shakarkandi in winter.

2. Turnip:

Also called shalgam, it is high in fibre and low in calories, further keeping you full for a long time. Besides, it is also known to manage blood sugar levels and regulate digestion. Find here some healthy ways to cook turnips for a seasonal meal.

3. Carrot:

Popularly referred to as gajar, it is an excellent source of nutrients like potassium, antioxidants, carotenoids, and vitamin A. They help boost eyesight, nourish skin, and promote overall health. You can have gajar as a salad or use it in various recipes. Find some of the most popular carrot-based recipes here.

4. Radish:

Also called mooli in Hindi, it is a good source of a compound called sulforaphane, which makes it great for your heart. It also contains antioxidants that help reduce the inflammatory damage caused by oxidative stress. You can have radish as is or make delicious mooli ka paratha with it. Click here for some delicious recipe made with radish.

5. Beetroot:

Beetroot is a superfood, and there's no two ways about it. It contains protein, fibre, antioxidants, and a range of minerals and vitamins that help benefit health in multiple ways. Find here some of the most interesting ways to include beetroot in your diet.

Eat healthy and stay fit!