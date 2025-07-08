As the monsoon sweeps in, the landscape turns lush, the air takes on a gentle chill, and India shifts gears into full festive mode. Among the early markers of the season is Hariyali Teej, celebrated across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. This festival, falling in the sacred month of Shravana, honours the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This year, Hariyali Teej 2025 will be observed on 27 July. Like most Indian festivals, food is central to the celebration. After a day-long vrat (fast) and ritual worship, women break their fast with a festive thali packed with symbolic sweets.





Each dish carries a sense of tradition, nostalgia, and celebration. From syrupy ghewar to crisp-edged malpua, the flavours speak louder than words. You can also order many of these sweets through online food delivery apps.

Here Are 5 Traditional Sweets That Are Synonymous With Hariyali Teej Festivities:

1. Ghewar - The Iconic Teej Sweet From Rajasthan

A signature sweet of Rajasthani cuisine, ghewar is undoubtedly the showstopper of Teej. This disc-shaped dessert has a delicate honeycomb texture and is made using flour, ghee, and sugar syrup. Variants such as plain, malai ghewar, and mango ghewar have also become hugely popular. It is one of those traditional sweets you can either make at home or easily order online from your local halwai. Ghewar for Teej trends on every Indian food delivery app during this season - and for good reason.

2. Malpua - Desi Pancake Soaked In Syrup And Sentiment

Golden, crisp at the edges and soft at the centre, malpua is comfort food dressed as a festival treat. Made with atta or maida, khoya, and a touch of fennel, it is deep-fried, dipped in sugar syrup, and served hot with rabri. Families across India pass down their own malpua recipes, and yes, it is surprisingly doable in your own kitchen. Click here for a tried-and-tested malpua recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Coconut Laddoo - 15-Minute Sweet For Instant Gratification

Looking for something quick and vrat-friendly? Coconut laddoos are as fuss-free as they are delicious. Made using desiccated coconut and condensed milk, these little white laddoos are flavoured with cardamom and come together in just 15 minutes. They are perfect for small gatherings or personal festive rituals. Here is a quick recipe to try.

4. Kheer - Creamy, Classic, And Crowd-Pleasing

You can never go wrong with kheer. Whether you make it with rice or sabudana, this slow-cooked pudding is a regular on every festive menu. Simmered in full-fat milk and flavoured with cardamom and rose water, it is garnished with chopped nuts for that luxurious touch. Want to serve a well-balanced prasad platter? Pair kheer with coconut laddoos. Click here for our favourite versions of kheer.





Photo Credit: iStock

5. Rabri - The Creamy Finale To Every Teej Thali

Rabri is a non-negotiable addition to any Teej thali. This thickened milk dessert is slow-cooked, layered with flavour from saffron and cardamom, and chilled before serving. Pour it generously over ghewar or malpua, or enjoy it straight from the bowl. If making it from scratch feels like too much work, you will find it easily available on food delivery platforms during the festive season.





Whether you choose to go the traditional route and cook everything at home, or rely on your trusted halwai for a ready-made spread, the beauty of Teej mithai lies in how it captures the essence of the season - festive, indulgent, and steeped in memory.





