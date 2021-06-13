Who doesn't love desserts? The joy one feels while digging into a delectable slice of pudding cannot be described in words. As Indians, we have a weakness for desi mithai. And when you have such a large variety to choose from, it is not humanly possible to resist devouring a few. From warm halwas to deliciously mouth-watering kheer and soft melt-in-your-mouth barfis, Indian desserts are to die for. Diets aside, we can allow ourselves the occasional cheat day to indulge in a bowl of warm halwa or take an extra helping of kheer.





If you are looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings, we have a few quick and easy recipes you must try. These are Indian desserts which will be ready in 30 minutes or less.

7 Delectable Indian Desserts You Can Make In Under 30 Minutes:

1. Dates Barfi





It takes about 10 minutes to cook this Indian dessert. It's decadent, wholesome, and satiating. What's more? It doesn't require any extra added sugar because the sweetness is derived from the dates itself. This one doesn't need a special occasion; you can make it whenever you want something sweet but don't want your calorie count to go haywire.

2. Kharbooje Ki Kheer





Muskmelon or kharbooje ki kheer is a unique sweet dish. To make it, you require rice paste and thick melon pulp, which is then cooked together in a creamy milk mixture. Muskmelon is rich in Vitamin A and C, and doesn't have too many calories either, making this Indian dessert an ideal dish if you are on a low-calorie diet.





Enjoy the goodness of melon in the form of this yummy and quick dessert.

3. Makai Ki Galvani





It's a gluten-free Indian dessert from Rajasthan, which can be made easily by using just four ingredients —ghee, makki flour, jaggery, and cardamom powder. The dessert is very popular among the local communities of Ghoda Ghati and Haldighati regions, and many families even serve it as festival offerings.





4. Papaya Halwa





It's a usual festive treat, and we are fans of the halwa! Give the usual gajar ka halwa a twist and add ripe or raw papaya instead of carrot. Then garnish it with crunchy nuts, raisins, and other dry fruits, and you have a delicious dessert in under 10 minutes.





Halwa is given an interesting twist in this yummy Indian dessert.

5. Pal Khova





This is a popular South Indian recipe and the best part about it is that it's absolutely sugar-free. You can make this easy and quick dish on any festive or another occasion at home.





6. Mawa Anjeer Barfi





Packed with crumbled mawa, cashews, almonds, and figs, this sugar-free Indian delicacy is very easy and convenient to make. It can be rustled up in less than half-hour.





This simple Barfi recipe will win you over! Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps

7. Red Rice Vermicelli Kheer





Kheer, a quintessential Indian dessert, is very easy to prepare. Made of red rice vermicelli, this dish is packed with the goodness of almonds and garnished with saffron strands. Make it on festivals or other special occasions, and your guests are sure to be impressed.





So, tell us which of these Indian desserts make you salivate and is on your wish list?