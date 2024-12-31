Let's agree—mornings set the tone for the rest of the day. With the right foods, we can make them even better. Many of us rely on certain foods and drinks to boost our digestive health. From detox water to herbal teas, the options are endless. Among these popular choices are lemon and apple cider vinegar—both renowned for their digestive benefits. But what are the key differences between the two? How do you decide which one works best for your body? Let's explore what the experts have to say about these pantry staples so you can make an informed choice about your digestive health.





Photo: iStock



Apple Cider Vinegar vs. Lemon: Which One Is Better?

Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda highlights three key differences between lemon and apple cider vinegar as digestive foods for your body.

1. Vitamin C Content

One lemon contains nearly 33 milligrams of vitamin C, which helps boost immunity against ailments like the common cold and cough. However, according to the experts, apple cider vinegar has negligible vitamin C as it is already a fermented product.

2. Digestive Benefits

Lemon helps alkalize your system. When consumed with water, it stimulates bile production, improves digestion, and enhances nutrient absorption from food. Apple cider vinegar, in contrast, is acidic. The expert suggests consuming it after meals to stimulate metabolism, control sugar spikes, and create a sense of fullness, aiding in weight reduction.

3. Digestive Effects

In Ayurveda, Jangda describes lemon as Satvik in nature because it promotes mental clarity and vitality. Apple cider vinegar, however, is considered Tamasic because it's twice fermented. Additionally, apple cider vinegar consumed on an empty stomach can erode the mucus and good fat lining your stomach and gut walls, potentially causing long-term issues like nausea, burning sensations, and acid reflux. Lemon, on the other hand, is alkaline when consumed on an empty stomach, but excessive consumption can erode tooth enamel.

Photo: iStock

Which One Is Better On An Empty Stomach?

It depends on your health. Both lemon and apple cider vinegar are often consumed mixed with water, but their effects differ. As Jangda explains, lemon is the safer option since apple cider vinegar erodes the mucus lining. However, if you have a sensitive stomach, even lemon water should be consumed in moderation.

Why?

Because lemon water has its own risks. Holistic health coach, Luke Coutinho highlights groups of people who should avoid lemon water on an empty stomach.

1. People with Acid Reflux

Lemon water may worsen GERD symptoms like heartburn for some, while others may find relief. It's best to monitor your body's reaction before deciding.

2. Dental Sensitivity

Lemon's acidity can erode enamel, particularly in those with sensitive teeth. Use a straw and rinse your mouth after drinking lemon water to minimize risk.

3. Allergy Concerns

Lemon water on an empty stomach may cause rare citrus allergies, leading to swelling, rashes, or breathing issues. Seek immediate medical help if any symptoms occur.

4. People with Joint Pain

Lemon's acidity may aggravate joint pain in people with arthritis. Discontinue use and consult a doctor if symptoms worsen.

In Conclusion:

In Conclusion:

Deciding what to start your morning with depends on your body and overall health. If unsure, try each option a few times and analyse your body's response.





Looking for alternatives to lemon and apple cider vinegar? Check out these drinks to kickstart your metabolism in the morning.