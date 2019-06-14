Summer Recipes: 6 Delightful Cooling Lemon Recipes To Try This Summer

Summer Recipes: Try refreshing lemon recipes to cool down this summer

Highlights Lemon has a sharp flavour and a refreshing taste

Lemon delivers a punch of essential vitamins and minerals

Cold lemon desserts are sure to be a hit at your summer get-togethers

Lemon is one quintessential summer food that you must keep a stock of. The citrus fruit (often mistaken as a vegetable for its sour taste) is loaded with the power of vitamin C, which is essential for keeping the immune system robust and functioning properly. The characteristic taste of lemon comes from the presence of citric acid, which also makes its juice acidic in nature. The sharp taste of lemon makes it a great addition to a whole range of dishes and drinks - from salads to desserts and even chicken curries and dals. It is a particularly good accompaniment for fish and other meats and a number of recipes even incorporate the zest of the lemon in meat stuffing.





Lemons are pickled, juiced, added to teas, squeezed atop sweet and savoury dishes and snacks, added to custards and puddings and used in an endless number of drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. However, it's not just the taste - lemon brings a lot more to the metaphorical culinary table.





Lemon Nutrition: Benefits Of The Quintessential Summer Fruit

Lemons are rich in numerous phytochemicals, which are beneficial compounds produced by plants. The juice of lemons is low in calories and sugar, and rich in essential vitamins and minerals. Apart from vitamin C, lemon juice also contains calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and potassium. Apart from keeping the skin healthy, the vitamin C in lemons also promotes heart health and may help prevent anaemia. Lemons have also been known to prevent kidney stones, improve digestive health and due to the presence of pectin fibre in them, lemons aide weight loss as well.

Also Read: 5 Quick and Sure-shot Ways to Get More Juice Out of Lemon





Summer Recipes: Lemon is a quintessential summer fruit

We all love including lemons in our summer drinks and dishes, due to their refreshing taste and sharp flavour. Here are some of our best, most delightful cooling lemon recipes that you can treat yourself to, this summer:





Fortified with the goodness of the tropical fruit kiwi and the cooling herb mint, this lemonade is the perfect buddy for summer parties and soirees. It's easy to make and has a delicious and unique flavour that will make your summers more enjoyable.





Sorbets are one of the best ways to enjoy fruits during the summer. They're all-natural, containing all the goodness of the fruit and can cool you down instantly. This white chocolate and lemon sorbet is sure to be a hit among the kids.





Also Read: Here's How You Can Keep Lemons Fresh For Longer!





The classic combination of sweet and sour is an old one and one that has been a hit among everyone. The creamy dessert is made from milk and eggs and is flavoured with lemon juice and lemon zest. Serve the dessert cold at your next family dinner and watch your guests be delighted!





Summer Recipes: Serve cold Lemon pudding at your family dinner

The classic lemon sorbet can act like a great palate cleanser or may be enjoyed as a dessert, along with some sweetened whipped cream. This lemon sorbet is incredibly easy to make, but a sure-shot way to feel refreshed and hydrated in this scorching weather.





This classic French dessert is a light and airy delight that is prepared by combining egg yolks and beaten egg whites. The lemon adds a punch of summery freshness to the mix.





Also Read: 6 Ingenious Lemon Hacks You Will Thank Us For





Ginger and litchi might not seem like an odd combination, but put them together in lemonade and you would be surprised at the delicious melody that you get. This lemonade recipe is a healthy and nutritious drink that is a unique summer cooler.





Once you get a hang of experimenting with this delightful citrus fruit, you can whip up a whole range of drinks and desserts with it. Which of these are you going to try out this summer? Let us know in the comments section below!







