Summer in India is incomplete without a tall glass of chaas! This versatile drink is loved by all ages for its cooling properties and refreshing taste. Whether you're looking to beat the heat or satisfy your taste buds, chaas is the perfect summer companion. But wait, there's more! Not only is it delicious, but it also aids in digestion, making it a popular choice after meals. Plus, with its easy-to-make recipe, you can whip up a batch of chaas in minutes and enjoy it anytime, anywhere! So why not give your taste buds a treat and your tummy some relief with a glass of chaas?





Types Of Chaas:



Get ready to dive into the world of chaas! There are two main types of chaas that will quench your thirst and tickle your taste buds:

The first is plain chaas - a refreshing blend of curd, water, and salt. It's a classic choice that never fails to cool you down on a hot summer day.

And if you're feeling adventurous and want to spice things up, then masala chaas is the way to go! This exciting twist on the classic recipe includes a special spice mix called chaas masala powder. It's a delightful combination of whole spices such as cumin, black pepper, fennel, coriander powder, black salt, and white salt that add a kick of flavour to your drink. The best part? You can easily make this chaas masala powder at home within minutes! So why settle for plain when you can have masala?

How To Make Chaas Masala Powder

To make chaas masala powder at home, you will need whole spices such as cumin, black pepper, fennel, coriander powder, black salt, and white salt. Dry roasting the spices are necessary to increase their shelf life.





Here is a step-by-step recipe to make chaas masala powder:

Take a pan and heat it for a few seconds on low flame. Add 4 tbsp cumin to the pan and roast it for a few seconds. Next, add 2 tbsp black pepper and 2 tbsp whole coriander and roast them for a minute. Turn off the flame and add 1 tbsp black salt, 2 tbsp regular salt, half tsp hing, and one tsp dry ginger powder. Mix all the ingredients and keep aside for a few minutes. Later, put the whole spices in a mix jar and make a fine powder. If you have dry pudina powder and curry leaves powder, you can also add them to the mix.

How To Make Masala Chaas

To make masala chaas, take one cup of curd in a mixer jar and add two cups of water to it. Blend it well and pour it into two glasses. Add half a teaspoon of chaas masala powder to each glass and garnish with green coriander leaves. Your masala chaas is ready to serve.











Chaas is a simple and easy-to-make summer drink that is loved by many. Making chaas masala powder at home is a great way to enhance its taste and make it more enjoyable. So, go ahead and try making chaas at home this summer!









