Dalia is a popular meal option for many due to its delicious taste and health benefits. It is rich in fibre, minerals, and vitamins, which help in making you feel full for longer periods of time. This quality of dalia makes it a favourite among those who want to lose weight. It can be eaten at any time of the day, with some people preferring to have it for breakfast. Sweet dalia made with milk and sugar is one popular variation of this dish, but today we are going to share a recipe for savoury masala dalia that can be included in your breakfast routine.





This masala dalia recipe is not only super tasty but also healthy, making it a perfect option for weight watchers. Health practitioner and macrobiotic nutritionist, Shilpa Arora, says, "Daliya is high in fibre, protein, and B vitamins, all of which play a crucial role in weight loss." This quick and easy recipe is perfect for days when you don't want to spend extra time in the kitchen. Adding veggies like beans, peas, carrots, and potatoes gives an extra crunch to the dish. Whole spices like black pepper, cloves, and bay leaves add aroma to the masala dalia, while the addition of moong dal increases both the taste and nutritional value of the dish.

This recipe for Masala Dalia has been posted by YouTuber Chef Parul on her YouTube channel Cook with Parul. The recipe is easy to follow, and you can make it in no time. Let's take a look at the special recipe video here:





How to Make Masala Dalia:

Heat 1 tablespoon of desi ghee in a pan and roast the dalia until it turns golden brown.





In a pressure cooker, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee and add whole spices like bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, and black peppercorns. Roast them for a few seconds.





Add chopped onion and fry until it turns light pink.





Add mixed vegetables like beans, peas, carrots and potatoes. Roast them for a few seconds.





Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt, and pulao masala. Mix well.





Add roasted dalia and moong dal (optional). Mix well.





Add 5 cups of water and mix again.





Pressure cook for 2 whistles.





Serve hot and enjoy your delicious and healthy masala dalia.











Next time you want a quick and healthy meal option, try this amazing recipe for masala dalia. Watch the video for the full recipe.









