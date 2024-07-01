For chai lovers, there's no better feeling than sipping on a cup of piping hot chai. Whether it's in the morning or evening, the joy of drinking it remains the same. It's our constant companion in times of joy and sorrow and we simply cannot imagine going a day without it. While regular chai is an all-time favourite option, there are so many other varieties of chai that are equally delicious. Whether it's ginger tea, green tea, cinnamon tea, or any other, there are endless options to explore. However, have you ever tried chai with a tadka? Okay, now we know this may sound bizarre, but a tadke waali chai does exist out there. If you're a true chai lover and wish to experiment, here's a chai recipe that'll take you by surprise: Amritsari tadke waali chai.

About Amritsari Tadke Waali Chai: What Makes It So Unique?

Amritsari tadke waali chai is unlike any other variety of chai you've tried before. This chai adds a buttery tadka to regular chai, making it quite unique. It also includes rose petals, which give it a distinct flavour. The combination of butter and rose petals works like magic. Additionally, the butter tadka includes a ground powder of nuts, giving the chai a nutty flavour. This chai will make for a pleasant change from your regular chai. Serve it to your guests when they come over to your house next and we are sure they'll be impressed.

Amritsari Tadke Waali Chai Recipe | How To Make Amritsari Tadke Waali Chai

The recipe for this special chai was shared on the Instagram page @globalvegproject. To make it, start by adding butter cubes to a pan. Once they start to melt, add coarsely ground powder of almonds, cashews, and black pepper. Your tadka for the chai is ready! Now, in another pan, add water, milk and rose petals. Allow it to simmer, then add crushed cardamom (elaichi) along with the tea leaves. The recipe does not include any sweetener, but you may add sugar or jaggery if you wish. Let it come to a boil, then pour it into the pan with the butter tadka. Give it a nice stir and boil for another minute or so. Once done, transfer to tea mugs and enjoy! Your Amritsari tadke waali chai is ready to be relished.

Watch the detailed recipe video here:

Make this unique chai for your next evening tea session and enjoy it with your family. Do let us know how they liked its taste in the comments below.