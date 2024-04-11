Navratri is possibly one of the biggest festivals among the Hindus in India. There are four Navratris throughout the year, among which, two are observed with much grandeur - Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri. This year, Chaitra Navratri began on April 9, 2024, and will be commemorated with the festival of Ram Navami on the ninth day, which is on April 17, 2024. During these nine days, devotees observe vrat, offer their Pujas to nine avatars of Goddess Shakti, and eat sattvik food. From fruits, sabudana, kuttu ka atta, singhare ka atta to adding rock salt in the food instead of the regular ones and restricting the consumption of certain vegetables - people follow various dietary rules while observing fast for nine days. But this often leads them to eat more fried foods than usual, disrupting the digestive system, especially during the summers. But fret not, we have found an easy solution for you.





In this article, we will take you through three simple points that you must remember while observing vrat during Navratri. These dietary tips are shared by nutritionist Lovneet Batra on her Instagram handle. Let's elucidate further.





Chaitra Navratri 2024: 3 Diet Mistakes To Avoid While Observing Fast:

1. Avoid excessive tea and coffee:

Both tea and coffee are diuretic in nature, leading to the release of excess water from the body. As per the expert, this further disrupts your digestive health, leads to dehydration, and creates a stress response in the body.

2. Avoid constant munching:

During vrat, people tend to much on snacks and fried foods at short intervals. This tendency of constant munching doesn't allow the digestive system to rest, which expert explains, interrupts the most basic principle of fasting - "giving your body rest for recovery".

3. Avoid excess sugar, fried foods, and high carbs meals:

From makhana kheer to sago kheer, we have a long list of sweet delicacies that people indulge in during vrat. While we don't suggest you avoid these vrat foods completely, the best possible option is to have them in moderation. Wonder why? It is because the nutritionist states that "they leave you with energy lows and feeling sluggish".





Follow these simple dietary tips and enjoy a healthy and happy festive season. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024, everyone!