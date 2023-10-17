Remember the frenzy over the tortilla wrap hack? Well, Desis have once again taken the culinary world by storm, this time with a twist for the festive season. As Navratri commenced this Sunday, an intriguing video shared by dietician Mac Singh showcased an innovative take on the trending wrap - using the wholesome Kuttu ka atta. In the video, Mac Singh can be seen skillfully kneading the Kuttu flour, crafting it into a familiar flatbread resembling a chapatti, and then expertly toasting it to perfection, reminiscent of the beloved paratha. The creativity doesn't stop there. Boiled potatoes are infused with a blend of dry flour, ginger, green chilli, and an assortment of spices including black pepper, coriander powder, jeera powder, and chilli flakes, resulting in delectable tikkis.

The wrapping process is as captivating as the preparation. Slicing the flatbread from one side, akin to the tortilla trend, the wrap takes shape, embellished with dollops of tantalizing green chutney, savoury tikki, yogurt dusted with red chilli powder, and refreshing cucumber slices. The culmination is a beautifully folded triangular delicacy that promises a burst of flavour with every bite.

The online community swiftly took notice, expressing their admiration for this culinary amalgamation. A user commented, "Wow... Love your fusion food trick," capturing the general sentiment of the viewers.

Another user highlighted the health benefits of Kuttu flour, stating, "Kuttu ka atta can be very beneficial for diabetics. It has a glycemic index of 49 which falls in the category of the low glycemic index. This helps control the sudden release of insulin into the bloodstream thereby maintaining blood sugar levels."

Amidst the discussion, a curious user queried, "Can we eat kuttu aata for weight loss?" The comments section overflowed with a wave of adoration, with users collectively labelling the recipe as "Wow."

The question remains - will you be attempting this tantalizing Kuttu wrap in your kitchen? With its blend of flavours and potential health benefits, it might just be the perfect addition to your Navratri menu. So, why not give it a try and delight your taste buds this festive season?