Tikki is one of those snacks that is difficult to say no to. With its soft interior and crispy exterior, it provides the perfect balance of textures. The tantalising chutneys that are added to it make it harder to resist our cravings, don't they? During Navratri, it becomes even more difficult to do so as we need to avoid certain ingredients from our diet. While you can have aloo during vrat, you are supposed to avoid onions. But fret not, you need not curb your tikki cravings during Navratri. Here, we present to you a delightful version prepared using makhana and aloo. Check out the recipe below:

What Makes Makhana Aloo Tikki So Unique?

Makhana aloo tikki is unlike any other tikki you've had before. You must've tried makhana in the form of chaat or kheer, but this tikki version will take you by surprise. To make it, makhana and sabudana are first ground into a fine powder and then mixed with potato, paneer, chillies, and spices. The tikkis are then shallow-fried until perfectly crispy and served hot. Ready in just under 20 minutes, these tikkis make for a delicious evening snack to enjoy during Navratri.

What To Serve With Makhana Aloo Tikki?

Makhana aloo tikki tastes good on its own. However, if you feel like pairing it with an accompaniment, opt for classic pudina (mint) chutney. Its spicy flavour perfectly complements the tikki, making it taste even more delicious. However, pudina chutney usually contains onions and garlic, making it unsuitable for Navratri. So, you can prepare the chutney, excluding these ingredients, to enjoy it with your tikki.

How To Make Makhana Aloo Tikki For Navratri Vrat| Makhana Aloo Tikki Recipe

To make makhana aloo tikki, start by grinding makhana and sabudana into a fine powder. Once done, transfer to a large bowl along with the boiled potato, paneer, coriander leaves, chopped green chillies, garam masala, and sendha namak. You can even add a bit of red chilli powder for a kick of spice. Mix everything together to form a smooth dough. Now, take a small portion and shape it into a tikki using your hands. Repeat the process with the remaining dough. Heat a tawa set on a low-medium flame. Once hot, drizzle oil over it and gently place the tikkis over it. Make sure not to crowd them together, or else it will result in uneven cooking. Cook for 2-3 minutes, and then flip and cook on the other side until they become golden brown in colour. Your makhana aloo tikkis are ready to be savoured!

Make this delicious tikki for your Navratri fast and share your experience with us in the comments below. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024!