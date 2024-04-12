It's Navratri season and most of us are keeping ourselves full with delicious sabudana recipes. Also known as Tapioca Pearls or Sago, sabudana is widely consumed during Mahashivratri, Navratri and Ekadashi. Sabudana is easy to digest and loaded with carbohydrates, making it the perfect ingredient to consume during fasting days. During Chaitra Navratri, many people fast for nine days and eat dishes made of sabudana like sabudana kheer, khichdi, or vada. While all these recipes are traditional and we usually add additional sugar and carbs to make them tastier, what if we tell you an easy recipe that doesn't compromise Sabudana's taste and is weight loss-friendly too?





If you are someone who is looking for a healthy sabudana recipe to make this Navratri then fret not! Nutritionist Tanvee Tutlani shared a unique and easy recipe for Sabudana Salad! Yes, you read that right! Read on to learn how to make Sabudana Salad!

How To Make Sabudana Salad | Easy Recipe To Make Sabudana Salad At Home

Nutritionist Tanvee Tutlani shared an easy recipe for making sabudana salad for your Navratri fast. She also mentioned that this sabudana salad has only 480 calories. To make sabudana salad, start by boiling sabudana over a strainer in a pan. Once done, set aside and let it cool down for some time. Take a big bowl and add boiled sabudana to it. Instead of adding potato, nutritionist Tutlani adds other healthy ingredients like pomegranate arils, peanuts, ginger, green chillies, cucumber, carrots, coriander leaves, salt, black pepper and orange juice. Mix well and serve!

5 Sabudana Recipes To Try This Navratri

Love Sabudana? Try some easy sabudana recipes this Navratri and take your tastebuds on a roller coaster ride! Here Are 5 Easy Sabudana Recipes For Navratri:

1. Sabudana Tikki

Crispy and super delicious, sabudana tikki is a must-have during Navratri. This recipe is made with tapioca pearls, boiled potatoes and spices. It is easy to make and loved by kids and adults alike. Find the full recipe here.

2. Sabudana Kheer

An ideal dessert for fast cravings, sabudana kheer is made with simple pantry ingredients. All you need is sabudana, cardamom powder, saffron, milk and sugar. This kheer will give you an instant boost of energy. Find the full recipe for sabudana kheer here.

3. Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana khichdi is a light dish that is eaten during the fasting days of Navratri or on Janmashtami. It is made with sabudana and spiced lightly. Sabudana khichdi is one of the main fasting dishes for the people residing in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Enhance the taste of your sabudana khichdi by pairing it with a big bowl of curd. Find an easy recipe for Sabudana Khichdi here.

4. Sabudana Bonda

A festive twist to the traditional bonda recipe, sabudana bonda is enjoyed widely during Navratri. It is easy to make and full of flavours, giving you a break from the common vrat snacks. Find the full recipe of Sabudana Bonda here.





