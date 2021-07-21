Nutritionist Pooja Makhija knows exactly how to chase away those monsoon blues. Pooja shared her recipe of a deliciously creamy pasta dish that has left our tummies rumbling and our mouths watering for the tasty treat. The best part about Pooja's pasta recipe is that it is as healthy as it is yummy, and can be made part of a high-protein diet. So you can enjoy a plateful of the delicious dish, guilt-free! Sharing a video on her Instagram timeline, Pooja Makhija also mentioned the nutritional value of the recipe in the caption posted alongside the clip. In the caption, she wrote, “Healthify the junk. Make pasta protein-rich with this new twist. I have packed in the complete fist with carbs, protein, fats, vitamins and minerals.”





To make Pooja Makhija's unique protein-rich pasta, you will need the following ingredients:





1) Any pasta of your choice (she used spaghetti)





2) Sliced onions





3) Garlic paste





4) Hummus





5) Spinach leaves





6) Lemon zest





7) Lemon Juice





8) Salt





9) Water





10) Chilli Flakes





11) Basil Leaves to garnish





Here is how you can prepare the dish:





1. Begin by boiling your pasta in salted water.

2. In a pan, heat some oil and saute the onions until they are softened. Add garlic paste and cook for a few minutes.





3, Add the fresh spinach leaves and cook until soft. Stir in two dollops of hummus. Add some water to loosen the sauce.





4. Add your cooked pasta. Grate in some lemon zest and squeeze some fresh lemon juice, add salt and mix until your pasta is coated in the sauce.





5. Serve hot topped with chilli flakes and basil leaves and enjoy your high-protein pasta recipe.





Watch the full video here of the protein-rich pasta recipe by Pooja Makhija:

Looking for more tasty treats by Pooja Makhija? Try this healthy and delicious Mexican pepper rice recipe by the celebrity nutritionist. This simple recipe is a colourful take on regular rice. Made with different coloured peppers, mushrooms and onions sauteed with mixed herbs and spices. A quick one-pot meal indeed.





Can't get your kids to eat green vegetables? Pooja Makhija's yummy broccoli pancake recipe will transform boring vegetables into an appetising snack for your kids to relish. Perfect for their 4 PM snack, this recipe is packed with the goodness of broccoli and eggs mixed with wheat flour and cheese.





If you are craving a guilt-free dessert, Pooja Makhija's vegan malai kulfi recipe is a must-have. A nutritious spin on a traditional dessert, Pooja switches milk with soaked cashew nuts and almonds to recreate the creamy texture of malai kulfi.





Let us know what you thought of Pooja Makhija's yummy pasta recipe in the comments.