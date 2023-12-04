The global food map is way more versatile than we can imagine. Every country, state, and region brings along unique fruit and vegetable options that are aromatic, and delicious and fascinate us with their unique texture. One such winter fruit that recently grabbed the limelight is the wood apple, widely grown across India and Sri Lanka. Renowned Chef Gary Mehigan recently took to Instagram to share his experience of encountering the fruit for the first time. "I've never seen a wood apple before. It looks like a small mould of coconut," he wrote in a post on social media.

What does a wood apple taste like? Is wood apple tasty?

Chef Gary then went on to explain the taste and texture of the fruit, "Hard shell, soft brown seedy interior, a bit funky, fermented, and the smell reminds me of a dark complex cider." He further stated that the fibrous fruit tastes tarty like tamarind, but is devoid of sweetness.

"Isn't it wonderful when you discover something unexpected and delicious?" he added.

Have you tried this fruit before? If not, then get it from the market today and make sherbet or chutney with it. Wonder how? We'll help you with that.

How To Make Wood Apple Sherbet At Home?

A widely consumed drink in Maharashtra, it is refreshing and flavourful to the core. All you need to do is, break the wood apple, scoop out the pulp, and mix well with jaggery and black salt. Add water to it and make a squash-like consistency. Now, strain the mix in a jar, dilute with some water, and serve chilled. You can adjust the taste as per your preference.

How To Make Wood Apple Chutney?

It is widely popular across Bengal and the eastern region of India. Here too, scoop out the pulp and mix with black salt, roasted jeera powder, green chilli, fresh coriander leaves and some sugar for sweetness. Mix the fibrous fruit with all the ingredients and enjoy fresh. Here too, the flavour depends on your preference. Some like it tarty, while some enjoy it sweet, with some added heat.

Try this unique wood apple soon and let us know your experience.