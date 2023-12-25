





There is hardly anyone who does not like pizza. It is the ultimate crowd-pleaser, and there is a version for every taste bud. Whether it is the classic Margherita, loaded with gooey cheese, or a creative fusion of flavours on a thin crust, the Italian delicacy holds a special place in our hearts and stomachs. Now, imagine taking that pizza goodness and turning it into a dip. Sounds interesting, right? Chef and food blogger Nikita Varma recently shared the recipe for making “Cheesey Pizza Dip”. So, if you are ready to take your pizza obsession to a whole new level, below is the recipe that you must note.

Ingredients for Cheesy Pizza Dip:

2 tbsp Oil, 1 chopped onion, 1/2 capsicum, 1/2 red bell pepper, 1 tbsp tomato purée, 2 tbsp pizza sauce, 1 tsp oregano, 1/2 tsp chilli flakes, 2 tbsp cream cheese, 60 gms paneer, chilli flakes, oregano, salt, mozzarella cheese, olives, and Jalapenos.

How to make Cheesy Pizza Dip:

1. Start by sauteing onions in oil, then add bell peppers.





2. Introduce tomato puree, pizza sauce, oregano, chilli powder, chilli flakes, and a pinch of salt.





3. Melt some cream cheese into the sauce for a smooth texture.





4. Take it off heat.





5. Separately, season some paneer cubes with oregano, chilli flakes, and chilli powder.





6. Take a bowl and assemble the dish by layering the saucy mixture, mozzarella cheese, repeated with another saucy layer, store-bought pizza sauce, more mozzarella, vegetables, and the seasoned paneer.





7. Finish by topping it off with olives and jalapenos.





8. Bake it in a preheated oven or microwave until the cheese melts.





9. Take it out, and serve this homemade pizza dip hot to your guests.





Chef Nikita claims this is “the most delicious dip to serve in a gathering! People of any age would love it.”





Watch the video here:

The dish made a lasting impression online, garnering positive reactions from viewers. Comments like "wow" and "delicious" flooded in.





A user wrote, “Wowzers, this looks absolutely amazing!”





Another chimed in with enthusiasm, “Wow, this definitely looks amazing! Yes please.”





“So tasty and cheesy,” read a comment.





A few said, “Looks scrumptious.”





Will you give this recipe a shot in your kitchen?