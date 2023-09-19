When your stomach is growling and you need a quick fix to please your tummy as well as your taste buds, a simple combo of bread and dip works. But a simple yoghurt or tomato dip won't fare well with plain bread. You need a dip that will turn your plain bread into a sensational delight. Are you ready to take your bread-dipping game to the next level? We're about to unveil a dip recipe that's been making waves across the culinary world - the viral olive oil dip or the viral bread dipping oil. With a blend of fresh herbs, zesty balsamic vinegar, and a touch of Mediterranean flair, this dip is a game-changer for your bread-and-dip meal. Get ready to savour every dip and dunk as we explore the simple process of making it.

Why This Dip Went Viral?

Originally curated by food writer and chef Alison Roman, the dip captured the internet's fancy, pegging it as the perfect party snack. Many other home chefs and vloggers tried the recipe and even created their own versions of it, each one looking more tempting than the last. The best part? It can be made in just 5 minutes! And you don't even need special bread, crackers, or chips to go with it. Even a simple bread slice lying at home will taste incredible when slathered with this flavorful dip.

Here are more reasons to make the viral olive oil dip:

The freshness of basil and parsley, the tanginess of balsamic vinegar, the richness of olive oil, and the kick from chilli flakes - it's a flavour explosion in every bite.

Not only is it perfect for dipping bread, but you can also use it as a marinade for grilled vegetables, a dressing for salads, or a topping for bruschetta.

You don't need a laundry list of ingredients; just a handful of simple, fresh, and readily available items.

You only need five minutes to whip up the dish.

We found a great version of this dip on Instagram, shared by blogger Gina Burgess. The recipe video garnered more than 3 million views on the platform, with many praising the recipe and promising to try it soon. Want to know the recipe? Here you go...

How To Make Viral Olive Oil Dip Recipe | Viral Bread Dipping Oil Recipe:

All you need to do is combine olive oil (make sure to use extra virgin olive oil), balsamic vinegar, fresh basil, fresh parsley, sun-dried tomatoes, and crushed garlic. Season it with salt, chilli flakes, and red chilli flakes. Mix well, and that's it!





*Pro tip*: Allow your dip to sit for about 15 minutes. This lets the flavours meld and intensify, creating a truly irresistible dip.





Slice up your favourite bread, whether it's regular white or brown bread, a crusty baguette, a rustic Italian loaf, or warm pita bread. Dip a piece into your Viral Olive Oil Dip and enjoy the mouth-watering snack.