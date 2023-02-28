If you're someone who likes corn and cheese, you've probably experimented with these two ingredients in many ways. You might have fried corn-cheese bombs, made cheesy corn sandwiches or simply opted for the classic loaded nachos. There's no denying that corn and cheese are a match made in heaven. If you're looking for a new way to enjoy them, we have the perfect recipe for you: bubbly hot corn dip. Whether you're in the mood for a mid-week binge or seeking a quick appetiser for a party, this dip is a treat in itself. It is layered with simple veggies, cheese and lots of spicy seasoning - so be prepared to be blown away by the heat!

(Also Read: Turn Your Leftover Roti Into Delicious, Cheesy Nachos With This Easy Recipe)

How To Make Bubbly Hot Corn Dip At Home

The bubbly hot corn dip has a layer of melted cheese on top that makes it even tastier. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Unlike many other dips, this one is not smooth but chunky. This consistency makes it all the more enjoyable. You can make an approximate version of this dish on a stovetop. But for best results, you need to use an oven.

Begin by sauteing onion, capsicum, jalapenos and garlic in heated olive oil or butter. Remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes.

In a large bowl, add corn kernels, mayonnaise, cream cheese, grated cheese, chilli sauce, paprika, pepper and other seasonings to taste. If you don't have cream cheese, you may use sour cream.

Add the other veggies to this bowl and mix thoroughly. Spoon the mixture into a thick baking dish and sprinkle more grated cheese on top, over the entire surface. Bake for 15-20 minutes until the dip is bubbly.

If you're using a stovetop, transfer the dip to a thick-bottomed, non-stick saucepan and add the cheese on top as indicated. Cover and let it cook on low heat for a few minutes until the cheese has melted.

Click here for the full recipe for Bubbly Hot Corn Dip.

Jalapenos give this dip an extra kick - but you can always use chopped chillies or chilli powder as a substitute. Photo Credit: Pixabay

(Also Read: 10-Min Chilli Yogurt Dip Is The Latest Viral Recipe Everyone Loves - Try It Today)

Note: You can choose to add (or avoid) the chilli sauce and jalapenos in this recipe based on the level of spiciness you are looking for. Garnish your dip with fresh coriander and scoop it with chips or crackers of your choice. Here are a few ideas for pairings:

What to pair with Bubbly Hot Corn Dip?

Tortilla chips are one of the best pairings with the bubbly hot corn dip. Photo Credit: Pixabay

1. Nachos/ Tortilla chips

You cannot go wrong with good old nachos. Opt for unflavoured ones as there is already a lot of seasoning in the corn dip.

2. Potato chips

What's better than corn and cheese? Corn and cheese andpotatoes! You can always choose simple potato wafers as the accompaniment to this bubbly corn dip.

3. Unsalted crackers

Spoon a little bit of the hot dip onto a cracker, garnish it with a sprig of coriander and voila! You will have a fancy-looking appetiser that is sure to wow others.

4. Pita bread

If you want something more filling and wholesome, enjoy the bubbly hot corn dip with pita bread or lavash crackers.

(Also Read: How To Make Mexican Chicken Nachos For Movie Nights)

What dip do you eat with your nachos? Let us know in the comments!