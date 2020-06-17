Chef Special Chicken Recipe: How To Make Authentic Tandoori Chicken From Amritsar (Recipe Video)

Make Tandoori Chicken like a professional chef.

The past couple of months made us realise that there is nothing like homemade food. We cooked all the dishes we love, even our favourite chicken recipes like butter chicken and chicken tikka. Now it's time to amp up our game and graduate to chef-level cooking. Here's a recipe of Amritsari tandoori chicken by chef Ravi Saxena of Dhaba restaurant that will help you make this traditional chicken dish in the most authentic way.





Watch chef-special recipe video of Amritsari tandoori chicken:

(Also Read: How To Make Street-Style Tawa Tadka Chicken Keema At Home)











Chicken cooked in a glazing tandoor or oven profuse with rustic flavours and smokiness, which enhances any given meal it is fashioned into. In this Amritsari chicken recipe, chicken is marinated twice - first with ginger paste, lemon juice and salt for 20 minutes and later mixed with hung curd, turmeric, mustard oil, coriander powder and fresh coriander leaves.

Here's the complete recipe of Amritsari tandoori chicken -





Ingredients:





1 kg chicken leg with bone

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsps hung curd

1 tsp yellow chilli powder

1 tbsp mustard oil

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp coriander powder

2 tsps fresh coriander

2 tsps lemon juice

1/2 tsp kabab masala

Salt to taste





Method:





1. Wash chicken and apply the first marination of salt, ginger, garlic paste, lemon juice, keep for 20 minutes.





2. Prepare second marination of hung curd, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, yellow chilli powder and put the chicken we marinated in the first step in this mixture.





3. Cook the chicken in the tandoor or oven, finish with lemon juice, kabab masala and chopped coriander.

4. Serve with mint chutney and onions.









