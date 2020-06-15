How To Make Street-Style Tawa Tadka Chicken Keema At Home - Try This Easy Recipe

Chicken recipe: Tawa tadka chicken keema is easy to make at home.

Give us almost any chicken dish and we are happy; but if you'll give us spicy, flavourful Indian-style chicken, we'll be happier. Our desi palate likes everything with tonnes of masala, a medley of different flavours and lots of spices. This chicken recipe gets all of these rolled into one dish, which is sure to win over you. Tawa tadka chicken keema is just what you need to satiate your desi chicken cravings. The name itself is convincing enough for us to try making it at home.





Tawa tadka chicken keema is a traditional north-Indian, street-style tawa chicken dish made with minced chicken, onions, tomatoes and a range of spices like ginger, garlic, green chillies, garam masala and fennel seeds (saunf). One surprising ingredient is that of mango pickle paste, and honestly, this particular ingredient is a game changer. Anyway, as long as it is a mango-based food, be it anything, we'll welcome it.





Minced chicken can be cooked quickly.

Here's the recipe of tawa tadka chicken keema with ingredients information and step-by-step procedure of making it.





This chicken dish is so easy to make that you'll wonder why it is not commonly made at our home. It gives a complete street food-like vibe, so you can imagine how delicious it would be. With minimal ingredients and in a couple of steps, you can easily make tawa tadka chicken on your tawa. Minced chicken cooks in no time, and the best part about it is that it doesn't even need prior marination. So, no long hours of preparation required!





Do try this quick and delicious tawa tadka chicken keema and don't forget to garnish with kasuri methi and dhaniya (coriander leaves) for that beguiling fresh taste and aroma. It will go best with roomali roti or butter naan with a side or pudina chutney, sliced onions and lemon. We are salivating, already!













