Weight Loss: This Bhindi Soup May Amp Up Your Weight Loss Diet

This dark-green podded vegetable is a treasure trove of nutrients.

Think bhindi and our mind is crowded with the run-of-the-mill preparations. The most famous of which is the bhindi-ki-sabzi that is commonly savoured with roti or rice. Yet, bhindi manages to have an enviable fan-base among Indians. This dark-green podded vegetable is a treasure trove of nutrients. It is rich in fibre, vitamin B6 and folate. They play an instrumental role in lowering bad cholesterol levels. The good amount of beta-carotene and lutein present in okra also helps boost vision. There are many more reasons to love bhindi. Apart from its rich nutritive profile, bhindi makes for an excellent addition to our salads, curries and snacks. Yes, you heard us. Our humble bhindi can prove to be fairly versatile, provided you are willing to experiment. Bhindi falls in the category of low-calorie veggies and contains no saturated fats. This makes bhindi a perfect addition to the diet of a weight watcher. Include okra in your diet and add flavours to your meal while maintaining a low-calorie count, which helps manage weight.





Soups For Weight Loss

If you are trying to lose weight, you can try including okra in your diet. This okra soup is an ideal fit for soothing supper. Soups are considered a great option for dieters since it is high in liquid, you feel full without taking many calories. Soups offer you enough room to experiment; you can throw your favourite veggies, herbs and spices and treat yourself with a wholesome deal. There many spices like black pepper and red chilli that are known to have appetite suppressing qualities; they also help rev up metabolism naturally.

Okra Soup Recipe

This subtle and savoury okra soup is enriched with goodness of select spices, okra, bacon, tomatoes, corn and capsicum. If you wish, you can do away with bacon. Processed meat is known to be weight-inducing. You can use chicken breast chunks instead. Chicken is a kind of lean meat that is high in protein and low in fats.





Here's Why Okra Beneficial For Weight Loss

Okra has an excellent combination of both soluble and insoluble fibre. Fibre takes the longest to digest, which is why it stays in your system imparting the feeling of fullness. The more satiated to you feel, the more you would refrain from fried and fattening foods. Okra is also low in carbohydrates and calories. The soup may do wonders for diabetes management too. According to the book 'Healing Foods' okra is a "rich source of many nutrients, including fibre, vitamin B6, and folate. B vitamins slow the progress of diabetic neuropathy and reduce levels of homocysteine, a risk factor for this disease. The soluble fibre also helps to stabilize blood sugar levels."





Click here for the recipe of okra soup. Happy cooking!









