The moment we think of biryani, we imagine a heap of fragrant rice, topped with chunky and juicy meat pieces, nuts and kesar (saffron) and all things rich. Now, that is the first image of biryani that we have in our minds, travelling and exploring different cuisines has let us know that the wonderful flavours of biryani don't stop at chicken or mutton. In fact, the more flavours you are willing to explore the better this decadent dish can get. From kathal biryani to egg omelette biryani and to Malabar fish biryani, we have quite a long list of options to try from. So, if you are up for a stellar gastronomical experience, try this authentic recipe from the coasts of Kerala, which wonderfully combines our love for the crispy and crunchy prawns and biryani - Chemmeen biryani, or konju biryani as locally known.

Prawns make an excellent ingredient for biryani, try using shrimps and prawns together for a flavourful experience

Chemmeen biryani is made of - you guessed it right - prawns. The bite-sized prawns are left in a juicy marinade and later cooked in a rich gravy, layers of the biryani rice are topped with these prawns, cashews, raisins and ghee. Each bite of this wholesome biryani is an explosion of flavours. It is so easy to make yet will leave an impression on your palate and mind for a long time to come. The best part is that you can also use shrimps instead of prawns or both of them together for that ultimate fish biryani experience. Want to give a shot at this authentic south Indian prawn biryani? Read the recipe

(Also read : Watch: This Dhaba Restaurant Special Prawn Is Just What You Need To Spruce Up Your Meal)

How To Make Chemmeen Biryani l Prawn Biryani Recipe:

Marinate the prawn in a simple marinade consisting of red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, ginger garlic and some lime juice. While that is kept aside, prepare your rice. Now for the gravy cook whole spices along with ginger garlic, above mentioned dry masala, mint leaves, coriander leaves and ghee, fry the prawns in add to the gravy, layer the rice and top with a handful of cashews, raisins, ghee and some Kesar milk. Cook on dum and serve this tantalising dish piping hot.





Click here for the full recipe of Chemmeen Biryani | Prawn Biryani here.





(Also read : This Lip-Smacking Prawn Tikka Masala Is An Ultimate Way To Devour Seafood (Recipe Inside))





Let us know what you think about this Kerala style prawn biryani in the comments below.